Avowed Class tier list: Which class is the best?

Avowed is finally here and it does a lot of things differently from the average RPG. Among those is the relatively fluid class system, which allows players to take advantage of a ton of abilities to build their character in the way they wish.

Though that immense freedom is a major part of proceedings, the game does feature three baseline class types for you to build into. These cover three distinct combat styles, with two focused on ranged attacks and one leaning towards melee.

The three classes to spec into are the Fighter, Ranger, and Wizard, all of whom function in a relatively traditional fashion. That said, they all have their strengths and weaknesses, so it’s important you know what you’re getting when you head in for the first time.

Fortunately, we’ve prepared a handy tier list to make that process a lot easier.

Avowed Class tier list

TIER ITEM NAME (WEAPON ETC) S Fighter, Wizard A Ranger

Our tiers explained

S: The best classes in the game

A: Very good classes

S-Tier Classes in Avowed

Fighter

Dexerto/Obsidian Entertainment

The humble Fighter is probably the strongest overall class in Avowed at launch and it’s also the most forgiving for those who don’t have much experience with the genre. The early game is particularly brutal, so Level 1 abilities like Toughness and Constant Recovery do a lot to assuage those worries.

Though it doesn’t have as many directly offensive abilities as the Wizard, the temporary buffs on offer from other abilities can turn you into a wrecking machine. Abilities like Barbaric Shout, Devastating Criticals, and Brawn are all unlocked at Level 5 and offer massive tangible boosts to your combat output.

However you choose to build, if you focus on Fighter abilities, you will be extremely tough to kill and highly effective in battle. You can also summon a bear to fight with you at Level 15, so that’s really something.

Wizard

Dexerto/Obsidian Entertainment

If you decide to go down the spellcaster route, you can easily outperform the other two classes in terms of raw damage. The main trade-off for that is an inability to defend yourself particularly well while holding a Grimoire, so you’ll need to be hyper-focused on dodging enemy attacks.

The Level 1 Wizard abilities are the best in the game, with abilities like Minor Missiles (and Chill Blades from the Grimoire) real standouts. You’ll also end up with access to way more tools than any other class and you’ll quickly find yourself torn with what to pick.

This will leave you having to build quite specifically towards a particular element or damage type. As far as we have found, the Frost abilities have proved to be the most potent in the Wizard’s arsenal as you progress through the leveling system.

A-Tier Classes in Avowed

Ranger

Dexerto/Obsidian Entertainment

The Ranger appears in the tier below the other two, but don’t take that as an inference that it isn’t worth playing. By its nature, it’s tougher to be effective as a Ranger, with much of your efficacy dependent on how consistently you can hit your skill shots.

The Level 1 ability Steady Aim is a must, making life a lot easier by slowing time when you’re lining up your bow shots. Add to this abilities like Level 5 Marksmanship and you’ll soon be dealing a fair bit of damage from afar.

Though you’ll mostly be playing from range, there are several Ranger abilities that increase your prowess with melee weapons, so it is a great option if you’re looking to play in a hybrid style. It also directly includes the bear companion, so you won’t miss out in that department either.

For the best Ranger build, check out our guide.

That’s all there is to know about the classes in Avowed! For more on the game, be sure to check out the Practical Pockets treasure chest location, Godlikes explained, how to level up fast, and how to get money fast.