Avowed Ancient Soil guide: Should you accept Sapadal’s power offer?

Avowed is an RPG that gives the player a lot of choice throughout their interactions with the game’s NPCs. One of those comes during the game’s main story, and it has some significant effects on your gameplay moving forward.

Ancient Soil is the fifth main story mission in Avowed, and it sees players getting to grips with the Emerald Stair, after landing there in the previous quest. Initially, you’ll meet an Animancer named Giatta, who wants to push the limits of experimentation to find out the cause of the mysterious Dreamscourge.

As your goals align, you team up and eventually head to the ruins of Naku Tedek, which contains a source of power that will allow Giatta to confirm her theories. At the end of the sprawling ancient site, you will finally encounter a major figure for the rest of the story.

With plenty of spoilers ahead, read on to find out exactly what you should do when you meet Sapadal for the first time.

Sapadal’s offer outcomes

Accept Sapadal’s offer

Dexerto/Obsidian Entertainment

Towards the end of the Ancient Soil quest, your patron god is revealed to be Sapadal, a forgotten figure who serves as the deity of the Living Lands. To thank you for your interactions with it so far, and to help you on your journey moving forward, Sapadal offers a mysterious and unnamed boon.

If you accept this offer, you will be rewarded with the Godlike Power Thorn of Sapadal. This potent ability fires a thorn of energy that passes through multiple enemies, causing damage on impact and momentarily Rooting them in place.

Reject Sapadal’s offer

Dexerto/Obsidian Entertainment

If you choose not to commit to Sapadal’s influence and reject the offer, the first thing you’ll notice is that the mysterious deity becomes pretty cross. Lambasting you for your insolence, it claims that it’s a decision you’ll come to regret.

In the first instance, you will be awarded with Godlike’s Will, though it’s different to the ability you receive if you accept. Here, you gain a bonus Ability Point to spend in the Fighter, Ranger, or Wizard Ability Trees.

Should you accept or reject Sapadal?

Overall, you’re far better off accepting the offer from Sapadal before you continue on your journey. The Godlike Power you receive is extremely powerful and far better moving forward when compared to an individual point for one of your skill trees.

That's all there is to know!