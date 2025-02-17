Avowed An Untimely End: Should you kill or spare Assassin Ygwulf?

Early in Avowed, you suffer an assassination – an arrow to the heart, courtesy of a rebel named Ygwulf. By a mysterious entity’s grace, you survive, setting you on a path to track down your would-be killer.

Eventually, you corner Ygwulf in the cisterns beneath Paradis, where he’s shocked to see you alive. He believed he was acting on divine will, but now, faced with your blade, he submits to your judgment.

So, what’s the right call – vengeance or mercy?

Killing Ygwulf

Opting to kill Ygwulf is the straightforward revenge route. He tried to end you, so why not return the favor?

Marius will approve of this decision, and the ensuing fight pits you against Ygwulf and his rebel allies. If you’re well-equipped, the battle is manageable, though challenging.

If you side with the Ambassador and kill Yfwulf, he rewards you with 1,500 gold and strengthening Aedyr’s grip over the region, Inquisitor Lodwyn respects your decisiveness.

Yet later, when dealing with rebel factions (such as in the Food Theft quest at Emerald Stair), they’ll be hostile, which can make certain encounters more difficult.

Alternative: If combat isn’t your strong suit, but you still want Ygwulf dead, you can expose his location to the Ambassador instead, letting Aedyr handle him for you.

Sparing Ygwulf



1 of 2



If you choose to spare the assassin, you can tell him to leave with his people, apologizing for the atrocities committed by the Steel Garrote. He gracefully accepts, rewarding you with a piece of Adra and 625 gold before vanishing into exile.

The Ambassador is furious with this choice, whether you lie about Ygwulf escaping or confess to sparing him. Inquisitor Lodwyn also disapproves.

However, Ygwulf spreads the word among the rebels that you’re not their enemy, preventing future attacks. Later, during Food Theft, his followers willingly return stolen crops if you persuade them, with some even aiding you in a fight.

Sparing Ygwulf also influences The Voice, Sapadal, teaching them about mercy – potentially impacting a crucial late-game decision.

Neither choice drastically alters Avowed’s storyline, but they shape how factions perceive you. If you seek favor with Aedyr, kill Ygwulf. If you prefer a more nuanced, diplomatic approach, spare him.