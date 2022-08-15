Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest For Balance – Leaks, platforms & everything we know

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a cult classic anime and, reportedly, eight years after its last game appears to finally be getting a follow-up to 2014’s ‘The Legend of Korra.’

The popular world of anime is always getting video game adaptations whether it’s Dragon Ball Z fighting games or interpretations of Attack on Titan and One Punch Man.

An Amazon leak on the Japanese version of the retailer has listed a new Avatar: The Last Airbender game titled ‘Quest For Balance’ and has even gone as far as to say it will drop sooner than people might think.

If the Amazon JP leak is accurate for Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance, then you can expect to see the game drop on November 8, 2022.

With the leaked information being quite scarce at this point, don’t be surprised to see the schedule shift around given how quickly release dates can change on Amazon listings.

Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest For Balance leaks

The Japanese version of Amazon is where the initial leak surfaced and it’s revealed a few tiny details about the game.

Its publisher appears to have already been outed as GameMill Entertainment – the team behind several big AAA games such as Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and the popular Netflix show Cobra Kai.

Information is very limited and scarce so far, given that this is just a leak for now, but previous The Last Airbender games have been action-adventure games with RPG elements too.

So expect a full adventure revolving around the show’s main characters Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, and many more favorites who will likely appear along the way.

As we’ve said, the anime has attracted a large following over the years and the franchise is no stranger to games, including a full trilogy released in the 2000s, as well as an MMO.

Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest For Balance platforms

It doesn’t have any screenshots or even official box art yet, but upon closer inspection, we can see that several platforms have been announced: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S.

Everything is always subject to change, so there’s always a chance that a Nintendo Switch or PC version will be announced as well.

