Avatar Generations: Platforms, gameplay, story & more

Avatar: Generations is an upcoming free to play RPG that aims to capture all the magic of the original show. Here’s everything you need to know about the game’s platforms, gameplay, and story.

Avatar: The Last Airbender continues to prove incredibly popular and for the first time ever, Aang’s adventure will be playable on mobile. This news is obviously very exciting for mobile game players, particularly those who enjoyed the original Nickelodeon show.

So, if you wish to know more about Avatar: Generations ahead of the game’s official release, then our handy release hub has everything you need to know – including details on platforms, gameplay, and story.

Contents

Does Avatar: Generations have a release date?

Square Enix Avatar: Generations is the first mobile game to recreate the beloved TV show.

As of writing, Avatar: Generations doesn’t have an official release date. However, we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as more information is released.

Avatar: Generations platforms

Avatar: Generations will be available on iOS and Android mobile devices. This means players will be able to take their adventure on the go. Given Square Enix London Mobile and Navigator games are developing the title, it’s very unlikely that Avatar: Generations will receive a console release.

Avatar: Generations gameplay

Square Enix Avatar: Generations combat features tactical gameplay.

Avatar Generations enables players to control each hero within their squad, performing powerful team combos and Ultimates. The game uses a tactical grid system, which grants battle benefits to those who tactically position their units on the battlefield.

The RPG also features a hero and equipment upgrade system – as well as a plethora of unique skills and enchantable gear. According to the official game description, Avatar: Generations’ gear system features “various tiers of rarity for tons of possible loadout and party combinations.”

Avatar: Generations story

According to the official website, Avatar: Generations will recreate the events of the original TV show. Players will be able to team up with their favorite characters and companions including Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Suki, Zuko, Appa, and Momo.

“Underpinning every facet of the game is a rich narrative that follows, and builds upon, the themes, messages, and stories from the beloved Nickelodeon show. This includes bright and bold 2D narrative sequences and stellar introductory cinematics.”

So, there you have it, everything we know about Avatar: Generations. Be sure to check out our other game release hubs to get all the latest details on upcoming launches.

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | Pokemon Violet & Scarlet | Wonder Woman | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Haunted Chocolatier