Avatar Generations: How to pre-register on iOS and Google Play

The world of the Avatar is coming to mobile with the upcoming game Avatar: Generations. Wondering how you can pre-register for Avatar: Generations for iOS and Google Play? Our handy hub has everything you need to know.

While the animated Avatar franchise was seemingly shelved after the final season of The Legend of Korra released, the popular cartoon series is back with a vengeance. With a new live-action Netflix series in the works as well as three confirmed animated movies on the way, the Avatar fanbase is going to be spoiled with content in the next few years.

However, more TV and movie content isn’t the only thing that is coming to the Avatar universe. A brand new mobile game – Avatar: Generations – is set to release in early 2023. The game will be a free-to-play RPG adventure and is set to include many fan favorites characters, locations, and much more

For those excited to dive into the gaming side of Avatar, here’s how you can pre-register for Avatar: Generations on both iOS and Google Play.

How to pre-register for Avatar: Generations on iOS

Square Enix The Avatar franchise is delving back into the world of gaming.

In order to pre-register for Avatar: Generations on iOS, simply follow the simple instructions outlined below:

Head over to the official Avatar: Generations website

Scroll down to the bottom of the home page

Click on the ‘Pre-Order on the App Store’ button

Enter in your email address

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be notified as soon as Avatar: Generations has been released on iOS. This means you’ll be able to play it as soon as the game releases on the App Store in your region.

How to pre-register for Avatar: Generations on Google Play

Registering for Avatar: Generations on the Google Play store is just as simple as it is to sign up for iOS. Simply follow the process listed below.

Head over to the official Avatar: Generations website.

Scroll down to the bottom of the home page

Click on the ‘Pre-register on Google Play’ button

Enter in your email address

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be notified as soon as Avatar: Generations has been released on iOS. This means you’ll be able to play it as soon as the game releases on the App Store.

What are the Avatar: Generations pre-order rewards?

Part of the incentive to register for Avatar: Generations early is that those who do so will be given exclusive in-game rewards.

These rewards focus on community engagement. At 100,00 pre-registrations, every player included will be given a 5-star Avatar Aang. As well as this, players will also be gifted with in-game currency and a Support Item Appa.

We’ll be sure to update this section if any new pre-registration awards are announced in the coming months.