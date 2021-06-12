Avatar game for next-gen revealed as Ubisoft's big surprise at E3 2021 - Dexerto

Before capping off their Ubisoft Forward event at E3, the company revealed a teaser for what we can expect in the new Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

New Avatar game based on James Cameroons’

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released in 2022

Only on next-gen consoles, Stadia, and Luna

Ubisoft has another major collaboration in the works with the upcoming title that will bring the immersive world of Pandora to life.

The studio didn’t have much to show other than the efforts of how the game will look like with their engine, but it was an impress showcase of both the natives of Pandora as well as its other-worldly colonizers.

Related News

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is expected to launch in 2022 on PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X | S, PC, Stadia and Luna.