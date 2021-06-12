Avatar game for next-gen revealed as Ubisoft's big surprise at E3 2021 - Dexerto

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Something different for your inbox. No distractions, no bs. Told as it is, as an unfiltered, irreverent beer talk with friends. Give it a go, it’s free.
Published: 12/Jun/2021 21:13 Updated: 12/Jun/2021 21:14by Alan Bernal
Before capping off their Ubisoft Forward event at E3, the company revealed a teaser for what we can expect in the new Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
Ubisoft has another major collaboration in the works with the upcoming title that will bring the immersive world of Pandora to life.
The studio didn’t have much to show other than the efforts of how the game will look like with their engine, but it was an impress showcase of both the natives of Pandora as well as its other-worldly colonizers.
#AvatarFrontiers pic.twitter.com/4ej7vQel3f
— Ubisoft Forward (@Ubisoft) June 12, 2021
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is expected to launch in 2022 on PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X | S, PC, Stadia and Luna.
Advertisement
Something different for your inbox. No distractions, no bs. Told as it is, as an unfiltered, irreverent beer talk with friends. Give it a go, it’s free.