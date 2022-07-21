Ubisoft delays open-world Avatar game out of movie sequel release window

Brianna Reeves . 34 minutes ago

The release date for Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game will no longer launch around the same time as the upcoming film sequel.

Ubisoft first teased the open-world Avatar project in 2017, primarily noting at the time that Massive Entertainment, the team behind The Division, would spearhead the endeavor.

After years of silence, the game finally resurfaced during E3 2021, with the Frontiers of Pandora title and gameplay footage in tow.

While the publisher has shown little of the adventure since then, it boasted a late 2022 launch window to coincide with the theatrical debut of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Ubisoft A longer wait ahead of the sandbox Avatar adventure.

As reported by The Verge, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will no longer hit stores at the end of this year. In its latest quarterly earnings report, Ubisoft announced a delay that pushes the title to sometime between 2023 and 2024.

The specifics remain unclear, yet it’s possible the new release date will align with Ubisoft’s fiscal calendar, meaning the Avatar game may not arrive until after the fiscal year ends on March 31, 2023.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot noted the following in an earnings call: “We want to make [Avatar] a video game industry brand. It is important for us that we come with something that is perfect.”

At the time of writing, there’s no word on when the publisher plans to showcase more of the experience. However, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora could take center stage during the Ubisoft Forward event in September.

The French publisher plans to share news from multiple development teams during the broadcast. An Assassin’s Creed reveal is penciled in for September as well, though Ubisoft has yet to clarify whether the two events are one and the same.