Ubisoft has revealed the next installment of the ever-popular Assassin's Creed franchise. Here's everything we know about Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, including information on the release date, locations, gameplay, and much more.

Ubisoft games fans know all too well that the last game in this series was released back in 2018, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey. They have been eager to get their hands on the new title since rumors began to spread in January.

Leakers have been sharing unconfirmed information about the new AC title for months. However, the developers finally made an official reveal with their April 29 live stream. A popular graphic designer, BossLogic, created some incredible artwork for the new game, live on stream, which confirmed the new release would be set in the Viking era.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla release date & trailer

The next Assassin's Creed title has not yet been given an exact launch date, but Ubisoft has revealed that the game is now set to be released during the 2020 Holiday window. This means that the game will likely land sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Ubisoft gave fans a first look at the game during the Xbox Series X event on May 7 after the initial reveal. Their reveal includes a brand-new trailer, also confirming that it is being developed with next-gen consoles in mind.

The First Look Gameplay trailer consists of plenty of action. Developers also shared a glimpse at the world that fans can expect to enjoy when Valhalla drops. You can watch the full Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qloV1QSgi7g

What locations will be in the game?

Fans of Viking history rejoice! Your Valhalla adventure takes place during England's Dark Ages in the 9th century. Players will be able to travel between four major English kingdoms during that time period, Wessex, Northumbria, East Anglia, and Mercia, according to Creative Director Ashraf Ismail.

Specific cities such as London, Winchester, and York, as well as smaller towns, should also be included for the game's launch. Norway will also play a major role as your character's homeland in the story, with the potential to travel between the two countries.

Ismail claimed that, although Norway and England are set to make up the core of the map, the world will still have many surprises in store that won't be shared with AC fans quite yet. Stonehenge and other popular attractions have also been teased in the latest trailer.

Advertisement

Assassin's Creed Valhalla story and characters

Since the story of Ezio Auditore came to a close in Revelations, every Assassin's Creed title has introduced a new leading character. You can choose between a male or female protagonist and customize your character, Eivor, in a number of ways. Eivor's story will show the character leaving their war-ravaged home country and leading their clan to the shores of England.

King Alfred of Wessex, and his Saxon forces, will be waiting for them in resistance on their arrival. Players will encounter some Assassins along Eivor's journey. Eventually, players will begin aiding the Assassins in the classic conflict against the Templars.

Similar to titles such as Origins and Odyssey, Ubisoft will be taking inspiration from Norse Mythology and many of the historical figures or even gods could play crucial roles in the game's main storyline.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay

As it is set during the Viking era, fans of the series can expect to wield some powerful dual-wield weapons such as classic combat axes, swords & shields, and much more.

Players also get more unique gameplay features in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. These include raids, growing your settlements, and the ability to expand political power and influence in-game.

Ubisoft revealed that there would more "Advanced RPG mechanics" compared to previous titles. The developers say these features will provide players with multiple paths to take during their playthrough.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will also contain many features that fans of the franchise have come to love. These include naval travel, stealth gameplay, and the return of hidden blades following their absence in Odyssey.

It is unclear just what else the Nordic-based release will include. However, Ubisoft has already revealed plenty to get fans of the series even more hyped for Valhalla.