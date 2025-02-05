Asmongold’s Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 first playthrough ends in total chaos

Asmongold’s first Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 stream ends in accidental murder, a lot of swearing – and absolute hilarity.

Asmongold’s first stream of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was a pretty chill affair for the first few hours. But at around the 3.38 mark, things took a dark and incredibly funny turn. After walking into town to complete the next stage of a quest, Asmon bumped into three NPCs having an argument.

One NPC was demanding money from two others who refused. After drunken insults were exchanged the two men beat their opponent and knocked him unconscious. During the argument, Asmon just watched and didn’t get involved, his plan was to loot the victim while he was out cold to get better gear.

However, rather than pressing the “Rob” command, Asmon accidentally pressed “Slaughter”, leading to Henry (the playable character) snapping the unconscious man’s neck with a sickening crack – something that was witnessed by several other NPCs. One even shouted, “What have you done?!” in response to the accidental murder.

“I pressed the wrong button!”

Asmon himself was shocked by his mistake and the comments on the stream became a mixture of people laughing and telling the popular streamer to run away. Asmon defended himself by saying, “I pressed the wrong button, guys!”

He then picked up the dead body, and still in full view of the town, ran away with it over his shoulder – a sight that also caused the comment section to roar with laughter.

After reaching a safe distance, Asmon loots the dead NPC and leaves his nearly naked body in the grass. He then frantically tries to cover his tracks by washing the blood off his character. When Asmon goes back to town, he’s attacked by the guards and killed in a few hits.

Adding to the hilarity, the guard nonchalantly calls him a “w**ker” as he delivers the killing blow, just before Asmon’s screen fades to black, leaving the streamer bewildered.

While funny, this type of scenario is exactly why we love Kingdom Come 2: Deliverance, as even one small decision can snowball into something totally game-changing and unique for each player.

Our advice would be though, if you’re going to rob an unconscious man in broad daylight, just make sure you press the right button. Check out some of our advice for new players.