Asmongold slams Amazon's WoW-style MMO New World over purchasable XP gains - Dexerto

World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold has criticized Amazon for ‘pretending’ to “stick up for the little guy” after they announced their upcoming MMORPG New World would contain purchasable XP gains.

New World is Amazon Game Studios’ true first foray into mainstream video games. A World of Warcraft-style MMORPG, it’s set in a 1600s-inspired era and sees players colonize a New England-style land.

Unlike WoW, the game will be on a buy-to-play model, meaning once you pay an initial fee, you keep the game for good. However, the studio has recently come under fire after it announced plans to make “mechanics like rested XP and fast travel both obtainable in-game and purchasable in the store.”

The idea is to allow “more players… to experience all of our exciting end-game content,” but skeptics are concerned these plans will make the game more ‘pay to win’, harming the quality of gameplay.

Please read this letter regarding the storefront testing we are currently doing in Alpha. pic.twitter.com/IucMciGWC1 — New World (@playnewworld) May 15, 2021

A dedicated MMO streamer, Asmongold slammed Amazon’s decision to implement purchasable XP and criticized how they communicated the decision.

“Do you know what I hate about this? It’s the idea and the narrative that they’re using here that they’re sticking up for the little guy,” he said.

“They’re sticking up for Bill, the 31-year-old dad, who’s got his wife giving him trouble, he’s got to work at the coal mine and he’s only got two hours a week to play the game.

“They don’t give a f*** about Bill. They just want his fucking money and if you want to use these people as some sort of a distraction or some sort of a shield from criticism for this bulls**t, I don’t want to hear about it.”

Asmongold then explained how microtransactions can often inadvertently create a worse experience for players. “The fact is that you don’t need to complete the content in order to enjoy the game,” he added.

“I think [this is] the best example: more people hit max level in Shadowlands or BFA (Battle for Azeroth), and they have a less fulfilling experience than the people who did not reach max level in classic WoW.

“So there’s a case study of this not being true. These two things are not correlated. The only reason they’re correlating them is to make money to do so.”

The full version of New World isn’t due to drop until the end of August, so MMO fans will be keeping a keen eye on the changes devs make before its big release.