Asmongold says Concord belongs in gaming’s “Hall of Shame” with ET and Superman 64

Asmongold didn’t hold back on Concord, calling it “trash” and placing it in gaming’s “Hall of Shame” alongside infamous failures like E.T. and Superman 64.

According to Asmongold, a “high triple-digit amount of people” will be fired over PlayStation’s Concord shutting down.

He didn’t hide his satisfaction either, stating, “A lot of people are very happy about this, myself included. The game looked like trash, and that’s what happens.”

Asmongold has been vocal about his disdain for Concord for a while now. In a previous video, he ridiculed the game’s character designs, calling it “Overwatch for chubby chasers” and ridiculing its UI saying he’s seen mobile games with better UI.

After hearing about Concord’s downfall in a PlayStation blog post by Game Director Ryan Ellis, Asmongold quickly compared it to some of the biggest disasters in gaming history, like E.T. and Superman 64.

Back in 1999, Superman 64 failed miserably due to awful controls, ugly graphics masked by fog, and mind-numbing repetitive gameplay. A weak plot and technical glitches cemented its status as a notorious flop in gaming history.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, on the other hand, flopped spectacularly due to a rushed five-week development, frustrating gameplay, and clunky controls. Its disastrous reception played a key role in the 1983 video game crash, turning it into a famous cautionary tale in gaming history.

Concord, which Asmongold deems worthy of the Hall of Shame, sold fewer than 25,000 copies according to reports and peaked at just 700 players on Steam.

“Concord will have a rightful place in the pantheon of game failures,” he said. “It’s a monumental, catastrophic failure that’ll be remembered for years to come.”

The future is uncertain for Concord’s developer, Firewalk Studios. With such a disastrous launch and Asmongold’s harsh words echoing through the gaming community, it remains to be seen if they’re given a second chance to make something great.

