Asmongold reveals major changes Path of Exile 2 needs to make in next patch

The Path of Exile 2 beta is finally live and popular Twitch Streamer, Asmongold, already has some changes he wants the devs to address.

Asmongold has been busy playing through Path of Exile 2, the latest game that has both Diablo and PoE players excited. So far, the game has proven incredibly popular and has quickly become one of Steam’s most-played games ever.

The game recently reached an all-time player count, with 532,058 players logging into the servers to begin their dungeon-crawling adventure. While it’s still early days for PoE 2, that hasn’t stopped Asmongold from outlining his wishlist of changes that he’d love the devs to address in a future update.

Asmongold reveals PoE 2 issues that need to be fixed

First up on Asmongold’s list is the early-game difficulty, an area that has been incredibly divisive within the community.

“I think that Act 1 bosses are too punishing. I understand that people want the difficulty of the game to be very high, but this is the first act in the game and you have people that are brand new to the game. It’s not necessary for the third boss to kill you in three hits, it’s not like that in Dark Souls and it’s not like that in Elden Ring.”

Asmongold notes that his opinion on the game’s difficulty is a contentious one, but he notes that having an easier time in the early game is no bad thing. If anything, it just helps ease new players into the game and helps them learn about the core mechanics of PoE.

The streamer believes that the devs should give players more secondary quests that reward them with better loot, which in turn makes killing bosses a little easier. This would mean that there are no changes to boss damage or health. Essentially, the player becomes a little bit stronger without impacting the big bads themselves.

Timestamp of 1:18

As for the overall class experience, Asmongold had some critiques for the melee-focused characters like the Warrior. “Melee feels bad to play. I’m not saying that it does bad or damage or isn’t viable, I just don’t enjoy playing it as much as a ranged class.”

This was most notable during Asmongold’s first PoE 2 stream, where he switched from Warrior to Witch after only three hours of play. The main reason behind this is the class often finds itself getting swarmed by enemies and can’t escape when mobs surround it.

While the PoE 2 December 10 early patch notes aim to make changes to the game’s dodge roll and enemy collision, it’s clear Asmongold feels that melee doesn’t feel as impactful compared to its ranged counterparts.

Whether the devs will address these highlighted issues remains to be seen, but the latest patch has already fixed several player complaints. You can read all about the latest changes via our early patch notes article.