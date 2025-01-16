Asmongold responds after Elon Musk claims streamer is “not good” at video games

Asmongold says Elon Musk crossed a line after claiming that he isn’t good at video games as the Twitch streamer continues to feud with the world’s richest man.

Elon Musk has been at the center of gaming controversy for months now after the Space X CEO became the best Diablo 4 player in the world.

Following this, he turned his attention to Path of Exile 2 and quickly started dominating, but creators such as Quin69 and Asmongold found some inconsistencies with his gameplay, prompting claims that someone else had been using his account.

Asmongold even wagered that he’d stream exclusively on X for a full year if Musk could prove he was the one actually controlling the account, leading Elon to joke about having a Chinese alter-ego playing for him.

Eventually, Elon opted to leak DMs from the Twitch star discussing his editors and accused Asmon of needing to “ask his boss for permission before he can do anything.”

But it was Musk’s comments on Asmongold’s gameplay that really irked the streamer in the wrong way, not the fact his DMs were leaked.

Elon Musk insults Asmongold’s gaming skills

After Musk leaked the DMs, popular X user Ian Miles Cheong chimed in, claiming that Elon “shouldn’t have to justify” himself.

“I’m on hundreds of streams on YouTube/Twitch playing live with the world’s best players,” Musk claimed before taking aim at Asmongold’s content.

“No other way to say this, but, while Asmon IS good at caustic commentary and making fun of people, he is NOT good at video games.”

The Twitch streamer was taken aback by these remarks and voiced his displeasure on X, replying directly to the X owner.

“Leaking my DMs is one thing but this is absolutely uncalled for,” he said.

So far, Musk hasn’t responded to Asmongold’s statement and he says he has plenty more DMs from the streamer he’s ready to leak, so it doesn’t look like this drama is finished at all.