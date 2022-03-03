Asmongold rage quits new WoW raid to play Elden Ring instead

Twitch star Asmongold became increasingly frustrated with WoW Shadowlands patch 9.2 raid, Sepulcher of the First Ones, leading him to quit it entirely and play Elden Ring instead.

WoW Shadowlands patch 9.2 added new Eternity’s End content, including the final raid titled Sepulcher of the First Ones.

While many players have been excited to wrap up the Shadowlands storyline and recover the soul of Alliance hero Anduin Wrynn, Twitch star Asmongold found himself at his wit’s end attempting to complete the raid.

Asmongold gives up on WoW’s Sepulcher of the First Ones raid

The 30-year-old streamer was live on March 1 when he first attempted the new raid.

Asmon was shocked at how difficult the quest was, wiping against early raid bosses multiple times throughout a short stint in the broadcast.

Eventually, he admitted he had lost the drive to even finish the raid, saying: “At this point, I just want to go play Elden Ring. To be completely honest, that’s the way I feel.”

After one more attempt at the raid, he actually did cave in and switched to playing Elden Ring: “Is it weird to just not give a f**k? I just don’t care.”

The day after the rage quit he posted a video detailing his thoughts on the new raid and how it falls short of the mark.

“I just think that WoW raids have gotten too hard for an average player, and I think it’s too much,” he said.

“Again, I can do it, it’s fine,” he explained. “I’ve done all the fights on Mythic up until Battle for Azeroth. Really, so it’s not like I can’t do this stuff it’s more that I don’t really want to.

“I think that’s another real problem with the game, I don’t really care about getting the new gear because I just know that it’ll get replaced by something that I loot out in the open world next patch.”

Asmongold went so far as to compare it to Lost Ark, which has a progression system in place to entice players to keep coming back. For now, Asmon doesn’t see the purpose of grinding WoW when the rewards are so fleeting.