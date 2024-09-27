Asmongold quit Once Human for its “stupid” seasonal resets but got sponsored to play Season 2

Asmongold quit playing Once Human, labeling its seasonal resets “stupid.” Now, he’s back for Season 2 after the devs lured him with a sponsorship.

In July, Asmongold blasted the seasonal reset system in Once Human in a video, claiming it was “tedious bullsh*t.” Each season lasts roughly six weeks, introducing new content and missions. However, at the end of each season, characters reset to level 1.

When he found out, Asmongold didn’t hold back. After beta testing for six months, he doubted developers could churn out a new game scenario in just six weeks. “I’m just gonna move on and do something else,” he declared. His farewell echoed throughout the community, but the universe had other plans.

Fast forward to today, and Asmongold is back in the game – thanks to a sponsorship from Summit1g, the game’s developer. He uploaded a video featuring a one-and-a-half-hour session of Once Human Season 2.

Surprisingly, he seemed to enjoy it, at least for the most part. “I was gonna do the Once Human thing,” he said, “They have a new event, and they sponsored me to play it.”

However, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Asmongold expressed disappointment at the lack of player engagement. “I just want to see one other player,” he lamented, hinting that social interaction is crucial for his gaming experience.

Despite his initial skepticism, Asmongold acknowledged the game’s strong player base. “Honestly, it’s retained a really big player base,” he noted.

Once Human has managed to hold a spot in Steam’s top 10 most-played games since its release. However, it recently dipped under the 100,000 concurrent players mark.

Summit1g’s bold move to sponsor Asmongold came with risks. They must’ve known about his biting remarks on the six-week reset mechanic. Yet they dared to ask him back, hoping to win over skeptical players.

