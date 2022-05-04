Asmongold reveals the one thing that would make him play Warcraft Arclight Rumble

Asmongold revealed the one thing that would make him play Warcraft Arclight Rumble — if they integrated it into World of Warcraft and let players play it in inns throughout Azeroth.

After months of speculation and hype, Blizzard finally revealed their new mobile game, Warcraft Arclight Rumble, on May 3. It’s a standalone game similar to tower defense games, but it’s more about being on the offensive.

Like he does with most Blizzard-related news, Asmon reacted to the announcement on stream. At first, he seemed somewhat excited, although that waned a little when the reality of its loot box system kicked in.

Advertisement

However, he admitted he would “unironically” play it — as in, be more enthusiastic about it — if they integrated it into World of Warcraft and let people play it through their characters, similar to Gwent in The Witcher 3.

“You know what they should do? They should actually do what this guy said,” said Asmon, referring to a viewer’s comments about the game. “That it would be great if we could play this inside of World of Warcraft.”

Asmon agreed that if they did implement that feature, the Warcraft Arclight Rumble map should change depending on which inn you’re sitting in. Moreover, he also said that would be enough to make him want to play it.

Advertisement

“If they did this, I would actually play the game unironically,” he said. “I think this would be so f**king cool, and I would actually play. Yeah, I would play it. Like, why would I not want to play it? It would be great.”

A release date for Warcraft Arclight Rumble hasn’t been confirmed. However, you can already pre-register via the official website. It will be available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play store once available.

Read More: Asmongold explains why WoW Dragonflight has less hype

As for whether they’ll integrate it into World of Warcraft, there’s been no official word yet. However, it isn’t beyond the realm of possibility, and if they do implement it, it could drive player numbers through the roof.