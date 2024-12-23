Asmongold finds Marvel Rivals does something Overwatch never could

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Asmongold dove into Marvel Rivals and compared it to Overwatch, praising one specific gameplay aspect of the former.

Asmongold rarely ventures into the FPS arena. His Overwatch commentary has often been critical, especially with Overwatch 2. From lamenting its “grindy” progression to outright calling it a “downgrade,” he’s pulled no punches.

The streamer even confessed sensory overload from Overwatch 2’s effects pushed him away. “I really didn’t like the color effects that would be on my screen when I would get attacked or healed”, he explained, “Yeah, it’s ugly”.

But now, he’s tried Marvel Rivals, an FPS that blends Marvel’s iconic heroes with competitive shooter gameplay. “I thought it was going to be some cheap knockoff Chinese BS game… No.” To him, there are some key aspects Marvel Rivals nails while Overwatch couldn’t.

Asmongold might have found his “new Overwatch”

Asmongold streamed three hours, sampling much of Marvel Rivals’ hero roster. He zeroed in on The Punisher, calling him his favorite so far. “Damn, I’m really sh*tty… These hitboxes are way tighter than Overwatch,” he admitted mid-match, after repeatedly missing shots.

Unlike Overwatch, Marvel Rivals demands pinpoint accuracy, which took him some adjusting. “I keep aiming over them… Yeah, like these are tighter than Overwatch.”

Despite his self-deprecation, Asmongold praised Marvel Rivals. “This is a new Overwatch. I can see why people like this game.” He commended its mechanics and hinted at a potential future in ranked play. “The mechanics are excellent… Tomorrow, I’ll play ranked.”

While he didn’t dub it an Overwatch killer like he did Diablo 4’s competitor, Path of Exile 2, he had high praise. The tactical gameplay stood out. He noted, “It’s more precise than I expected.”

If Asmongold sticks with Marvel Rivals, he could help boost its credibility. For now, he’s turned skeptics into believers, himself included. Marvel’s “knockoff” proved to be a real contender.