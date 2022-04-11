Asmongold explains why The Avengers don’t belong in Kingdom Hearts 4

Twitch star Asmongold was very excited to play Kingdom Hearts 4 after watching the reveal trailer, but voiced concerns about the possibility of Marvel superheroes like The Avengers appearing.

Kingdom Hearts 4’s reveal took the internet by storm on April 10 leaving fans absolutely amazed. With stunning gameplay and unreal visuals, including a new shoe size for Sora, Disney and RPG fanatics were blown away.

However, despite seemingly everyone excited for the next installment of the franchise, Asmongold voiced concern about more than just Disney and Final Fantasy characters showing up.

During a Twitch broadcast, the award-winning MMO streamer expressed why he doesn’t want Marvel characters to appear in the game, seeing as Disney owns the company.

Advertisement

Asmongold concerned about Marvel heroes in Kingdom Hearts 4

After watching the trailer and voicing interest in playing the KH game for himself, a viewer inquired about the chance of Marvel superheroes fighting alongside Sora, Goofy and Donald Duck.

Read More: Amouranth halts ASMR stream to rescue baby bunny

“If there is one thing I’ve learned about intellectual property over the years, it’s that no one real knows the answer to that except for probably a cabal of overpaid lawyers,” he joked. “Like, no nobody has any idea. I think so, like maybe, but I have no idea.”

That said, for Asmongold, he doesn’t even want comic book icons such as Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor or Ironman in the game for one big reason.

Advertisement

(segment begins at 5:20 for mobile users)

“I feel like The Avengers don’t really fit with the theme,” he explained. “Like personally, I don’t feel like Avengers fit the theme of Kingdom Hearts. I think maybe something like The Hulk does, like kinda? But I feel like the Kingdom Hearts theme is much more lighthearted.”

However, as Asmongold noted, the series has had Final Fantasy 7’s antagonist Sephiroth show up, leading him to compare the Disney RPG to Super Smash Bros with all its whacky crossovers.

It remains to be seen if Marvel will crossover into the game, but as fans have pointed out, the trailer seemed to hint at Star Wars appearing in it. In one shot, the foot of what could be an AT-ST is visible, suggesting an Endor-inspired level could be in the works.

Advertisement

In any case, we’ll have to see if Asmongold is right or if Marvel and Star Wars find a way into the game when it eventually releases.