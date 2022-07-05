Asmongold breaks controller raging over Cuphead

Brianna Reeves . 22 hours ago

Popular YouTube content creator Asmongold broke a controller out of frustration while streaming the notoriously difficult Cuphead.

Originally released on PC and Xbox in late 2017, Studio MDHR’s Cuphead took the world by storm long before it hit digital storefronts.

Cuphead’s vintage 1930s style of animation immediately drew the attention of the masses, though its unforgiving gameplay ensured many merely looked on from afar.

As such, stories of frustrating gameplay sessions have grown in number over the years, increasing considerably whenever ports to other platforms invite new players to join the titular character and Mugman.

Cuphead causes Asmongold to break his controller

Studio MDHR Cuphead-induced frustrations continue.

While streaming gameplay of Cuphead’s recently released Delicious Last Course DLC, popular YouTuber Asmongold broke his gamepad in rage.

The streamer shared a snippet of the moment in question on Asmongold Clips, which depicts him succumbing to frustration during the DLC’s Chef Saltbaker boss battle.

After being killed by one of Chef Saltbaker’s more devastating attacks, Asmongold pauses the game and slams the controller on his desk. When he brings the gamepad back into view, it’s clear to anyone watching that Cuphead-induced frustration claimed yet another controller.

Anyone wondering whether or not the DLC maintained the core game’s level of difficulty need not wonder any longer. Obviously, Studio MDHR turned the heat up for this Delcious Last Course.

After multiple delays, the Cuphead expansion launched late last month to predominantly favorable reviews across the board, with most agreeing it proved well worth the lengthy wait.

But Asmongold breaking his controller during one of the Cuphead DLC’s boss fights suggests some players may want to regularly take breathers during play sessions. The likes of Chef Saltbaker could give rise to a fair bit of rage.