Armored Core 6 PVP player punches their way to victory with “filthy” stun-lock strat

Armored Core 6 PVP just got a whole lot more physical now that players know punching is a viable strategy. One Reddit user showed off a fist-fuelled come-from-behind victory and a new meta has been born.

Armored Core 6 has exploded into mainstream popularity and finally brought the series the credibility that longtime fans have dreamed of. The game has Assult Boosted past a majority of FromSoftware’s previous games to become the developer’s second biggest PC launch.

While some players are saying that the game’s extensive campaign is one of FromSoftware’s hardest to date, some players have finished multiple playthroughs already. Now all that is left is the icing on the mechanized cake that is Armored Core 6’s PVP modes.

Early metas have emerged in the PVP lobbies of Armored Core 6, primarily centered on Tetrapod leg-types and the dreaded dual shotguns. Now a new strategy is emerging after a wily player activated their fists of fury and used unarmed punching attacks to score a victory.

Armored Core 6 PVP punching strategy

u/Dynoexe posted footage of their crushing PVP triumph to the Armored Core Subreddit to a heaping of praise from the community. Beginning with less than 10% of their AP, they ejected their shoulder weapons for maximum intimidation and rushed down their opponent with a flurry of blows.

Interestingly, YouTuber ZeroLenny managed to beat Armored Core 6 in its entirety using only his fists (and some kicks but whatever). He actually said in the video he published breaking down that playthrough that this strategy was “tremendous in Core versus Core combat”.

The reason is that the unarmed melee attacks in the game build up crazy amounts of stagger damage and can be spammed to stun-lock other Armored Cores (ACs). So, in Armored Core 6’s PVP where you solely fight opposing ACs, it can be a winning play.

In u/Dynoexe’s clip, you can see how quickly he staggers his opponent leaving them vulnerable to critical damage. The punches force them into a recovery animation that they can’t free themselves from in time to dodge the next hit.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco We recommend adding dual stun needle launchers to your shoulders for maximum carnage.

Even larger AC builds using Tetrapod legs or Tank Treads are vulnerable to the technique despite their high stagger defense. Players looking to surprise their opponents in Armored Core 6’s PVP could definitely give unarmed combat a try.

It might not be as viable in the game’s 3V3 mode where other opponents could attack you mid-combo but for 1V1, it seems surprisingly effective. Especially considering you don’t have the same self-imposed limitations as ZeroLenny and can use shoulder weapons.