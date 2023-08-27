Armored Core 6 players want fix for major flaw in lightweight builds

Armored Core 6 players claim they’ve discovered a major flaw with lightweight builds and wonder if it will get fixed.

FromSoftware’s hotly anticipated revival of the Armored Core series, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is finally here and FromSoft fans have already discovered just how difficult it is.

Similar to FromSoft’s most well-known title, Dark Souls, Armored Core 6 players can experiment with different builds for their giant mechs — broadly customizing aspects like weaponry, overall build, and weight.

However, some players think they’ve stumbled upon a big flaw when it comes to the game’s lightweight builds, with fans claiming these mechs simply don’t have enough ammo to take down tougher bosses.

Armored Core 6 players want more ammo for lightweight builds

The discussion among community members began when content creator Max0r tweeted that he was enjoying the game, but felt like he couldn’t play light builds.

“Not because of dodging, health, weapons, etc. But because they just don’t have enough ammo to kill bosses. Are all bosses supposed to be fought with heavy builds,” he asked the community.

The tweet gained traction among fans, with some echoing the sentiment that they too were running into ammo problems when fighting bosses using a light build. “I couldn’t finish the G1 mission without running out of ammo with a lightweight reverse-joint built. I have to use tank legs for that mission.”

Other fans noted that they mainly stuck to Blade weapons when using light builds, which alleviated their ammo problems.

“I love dual wielding stuff but bring a melee weapon along on my shoulder to counteract that. Using it for direct hits is op and saves ammo,” said YouTuber BNBaku.

One fan suggested that it may not be the best idea to simply stick with one build, as the game rewards players who branch out and try different different builds in different situations.

“…The common attitude I’ve noticed is that the game seems to REALLY want you to diversify builds for different situations. Sticking with one build you like a lot and trying to brute force stuff seems to not be the move,” they suggested.

Considering the game has only just been released, it may be too early to conclude light builds are inherently flawed. Still, players who are struggling to take down bosses using light builds may want to try out other options if they feel stuck.