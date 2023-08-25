Armored Core 6 players are turning mechs into Minecraft Creepers and Pepsiman

The game has not been out long, but Armored Core 6 players are already having a blast with the game’s customization options. Mechs are being turned into Creepers from Minecraft, the legendary Pepsiman, and much more.

Armored Core 6 allows players to have a whale of a time before they even properly jump into the game! Very early on, AC6 users can seriously mess around with their mech and customize it to their heart’s content.

Aside from obvious OST upgrades and necessary mech-improving parts, there’s also a great emphasis on modifying the appearance of the mech. This comes in the form of emblems, decals, paint jobs, and much more. Naturally, Armored Core 6 players have already gotten stuck into the feature.

Armored Core 6 and Minecraft join forces in unlikely manner

A Minecraft Creeper is big, green, scary, and in no way shape, or form a mech. Yet, Armored Core 6 players have already unleashed the improbable AC6 and Minecraft crossover.

In a Reddit post titled “Creeper…awww man,” user BiffTheBear showed off their bizarre green mech – with Creeper face and all. “It’s not even a day yet and people are doing stuff like this,” commented one user, and another said: “This made me wheeze, ngl.”

The madness doesn’t stop there though. In an even more unlikely twist, Pepsiman is back! The character from the titular 1999 PlayStation 1 game has been reincarnated mech style.

Some humourous comments came the creator’s way as players are loving that “the legend lives on” and demanded that the OP “give me the share code.”

Souls fans will also be pleased to see that Armored Core 6 users are ‘praising the sun‘. There really seems to be no limit to a player’s imagination. We’ve even had super-powerful mechs being turned into classic CAT bulldozers of all things.

24 hours have elapsed since the game’s release and it’s already pure anarchy. It does make you wonder what Armored Core 6 players are going to come up with next.

Judging by some of the early reactions, it seems that mech creation is the only fun that some buyers may have with the game. Some of the fanbase has accused FromSoftware as liars amid complaints about the game’s difficulty.