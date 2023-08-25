Armored Core 6: How to input Share ID

Using Share IDs in Armored Core 6 is a great way to change the decals, parts, or even the paint of your mechs. So, here’s a guide on how to input Share ID in the game.

FromSoftware’s latest entry into the Armored Core series gives players full freedom to customize their mechs to their hearts’ content. With such robust customization options, some AC6 players are already turning mechs into Minecraft Creepers and Pepsiman.

With Armored Core 6, the devs have taken it to the next level where you can download other people’s decals using their IDs to enhance the look of your mech. However, figuring out how to input them can be trickier than expected.

So, here’s a handy guide on how you can input Share IDs or codes in Armored Core 6.

FromSoftware The user will need to upload their decal first and then share the IDs.

What are Share IDs in Armored Core 6?

Share IDs in Armored Core 6 are 12-character codes, formed by a mixture of different letters and numbers. These codes are used to apply the decals of other players’ mechs on your own machine.

The Share IDs go a long way in customizing your mech heavily.

How to input Share ID in Armored Core 6?

To input Share IDs in Armored Core 6, simply follow the steps below:

Select the AC Design menu tile. From there, select Image Editor. Click on the Downloaded tab. Once you select the download button, you’ll be able to enter the Search ID codes in the allocated space. Type in the Share IDs and then hit the Enter button to confirm.

That’s it! You have now successfully input a Share ID in the game. As we mentioned earlier, these codes allow you to customize your mech thoroughly like assembly, decals, and paint.

Remember, you can start customizing your mech only after defeating the AH12 HC helicopter in Chapter 1. This is the first boss of the game and once you beat it, you’ll arrive at the Garage where you can customize your mech.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know on how to input ID codes in Armored Core 6. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

