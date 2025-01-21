Arknights: Endfield voice actors: English cast revealed
The voices behind Arknights: Endfield are as much a part of its immersive charm as its stunning visuals and strategic gameplay.
This highly anticipated real-time 3D RPG from Hypergryph expands the Arknights universe onto the uncharted planet of Talos-II, introducing a fresh story and a cast of characters brought to life by a talented group of voice actors.
With the game set to launch in 2025 and featuring voiceovers in English, Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin, the multilingual performances promise to elevate the experience for players around the globe.
English Arknights: Endfield voice actors
The full voice cast for Arknights: Endfield has not been revealed yet. That said, there are a couple of confirmed voice actors for the English dub. Here’s a table with all Endfield voice actors:
|Character
|Voice Actor
|Wulfgard
|Paul Bradshaw
|Xaihi
|Stephanie Cannon
|Korlek Fjall
|Joshua Collins
|Karja
|Elliott Crossley
|Shawna
|Evangeline Dickson
|Boster the Scientist
|Jan Giedroyc
|Hawthorne
|Luke Harding
|Qin Jiangchi
|Isabella Inchbald
|Endministrator
|Georgina Jane
|Soth the Nomad
|Dino Keljalic
|Perlica
|Elsie Lovelock
|Andre
|Murray McArthur
|Cliff Dexasco
|Keelan McAuley
|Engineer B
|Richard McIver
|Petrov
|Chris J. McLaughlin
|Ginny
|Lisa Rost-Welling
|Clerk A
|Marah Stafford
This features mostly a cast of new characters voiced by the original voice actors. However, since Endfield isn’t the first game in the Arknights universe, the question of returning characters inevitably arises.
Are there any returning voice actors from Arknights?
Though there are no confirmed returning voice actors, some OG Arknights operators are making a comeback to Arknights: Endfield, so there’s a chance their VAs could return.
- Angelina (voiced by Ayaka Ohashi in the original Arknights): Appears in Endfield under the name Gilberta
- Surtr: Makes a cameo appearance.
The voice actors of Arknights: Endfield are key to bringing its world and characters to life, adding depth and personality to every interaction. If you’re interested in other gachas, check out our coverage of Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact.