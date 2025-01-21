Arknights: Endfield voice actors: English cast revealed

The voices behind Arknights: Endfield are as much a part of its immersive charm as its stunning visuals and strategic gameplay.

This highly anticipated real-time 3D RPG from Hypergryph expands the Arknights universe onto the uncharted planet of Talos-II, introducing a fresh story and a cast of characters brought to life by a talented group of voice actors.

With the game set to launch in 2025 and featuring voiceovers in English, Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin, the multilingual performances promise to elevate the experience for players around the globe.

English Arknights: Endfield voice actors

The full voice cast for Arknights: Endfield has not been revealed yet. That said, there are a couple of confirmed voice actors for the English dub. Here’s a table with all Endfield voice actors:

Character Voice Actor Wulfgard Paul Bradshaw Xaihi Stephanie Cannon Korlek Fjall Joshua Collins Karja Elliott Crossley Shawna Evangeline Dickson Boster the Scientist Jan Giedroyc Hawthorne Luke Harding Qin Jiangchi Isabella Inchbald Endministrator Georgina Jane Soth the Nomad Dino Keljalic Perlica Elsie Lovelock Andre Murray McArthur Cliff Dexasco Keelan McAuley Engineer B Richard McIver Petrov Chris J. McLaughlin Ginny Lisa Rost-Welling Clerk A Marah Stafford

This features mostly a cast of new characters voiced by the original voice actors. However, since Endfield isn’t the first game in the Arknights universe, the question of returning characters inevitably arises.

Are there any returning voice actors from Arknights?

Though there are no confirmed returning voice actors, some OG Arknights operators are making a comeback to Arknights: Endfield, so there’s a chance their VAs could return.

Angelina (voiced by Ayaka Ohashi in the original Arknights): Appears in Endfield under the name Gilberta

(voiced by Ayaka Ohashi in the original Arknights): Appears in Endfield under the name Surtr: Makes a cameo appearance.

The voice actors of Arknights: Endfield are key to bringing its world and characters to life, adding depth and personality to every interaction.