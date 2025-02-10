Arknights Endfield tier list: Best characters ranked

If you’re tired of trying to figure out which Operators in Arknights Endfield actually deserve a spot in your squad (and not just crowding your base with cute faces), you’ve come to the right place.

When I rank these characters, I’m looking at a mix of things: how well they perform in both standard and tough content (boss fights, multiple enemy waves, etc.), how easy it is to make use of their skills, and – let’s be real – how much they actually contribute to making your life easier.

So, in the tier list below, you’ll find each Operator linked to a section where I dive into what makes them shine (or flop).

Arknights Endfield character tier list

TIER Character S Snowshine, Gilberta, Laevatain, Arclight A Ember, Yvonne, Lifeng B Endministrator, Xaihi, Wulfgard, Perlica C Da Pan, Avywenna, Chen Qianyu

Our tiers explained

S: The best

A: Very good

B: There might be situations where these can perform well

C: Best to avoid unless you find yourself drawn to them

Arknights: Endfield is still in closed beta, but after playing what’s available, it’s clear some characters outshine the rest.

That said, slapping an S-tier unit on your team won’t automatically carry you. Synergy and the combo system matter – a lot. Even high-level units will struggle if your team isn’t built right, so pick wisely.

S-Tier characters in Arknights Endfield

Snowshine

Dexerto

Snowshine isn’t just S-tier – she feels like she’s in a league of her own.

She takes hits like a tank, dishes out huge damage in return, and somehow also heals herself when things get rough.

Her parry mechanic is borderline busted, letting her cycle abilities ridiculously fast at max potential. She’s basically unkillable and makes the game significantly easier just by existing.

If she doesn’t get nerfed before launch, she’ll be the gold standard for Defenders – because right now, she’s a 7-star in disguise.

Gilberta

Dexerto

Gilberta is an absolute menace and it’s all thanks to her insane crowd control.

Her gravity well drags enemies together, letting your team wipe them out efficiently, and her Ultimate amplifies Arts damage while keeping enemies helplessly suspended.

She doesn’t just deal damage – she makes everyone else stronger by setting up easy kills. If you’re running an Arts-heavy team, she’s a must-pick. Until more grouping units drop, Gilberta is straight-up meta-defining.

Laevatain

Dexerto

Laevatain is a high-damage powerhouse with a kit that shreds through enemies, making her a clear S-tier pick – especially when paired with Gilberta.

Her Heat RES ignore lets her melt even tanky enemies, and her Volatile Burst stacks turn her into a damage-scaling monster in longer fights. She’s not just about raw power, though – her synergy with Heat Burst teams makes her a perfect enabler for coordinated strikes.

If you’re running Gilberta, Laevatain is a must-have for the synergy alone.

Arclight

Dexerto

Arclight is straight-up busted. Her SP generation is insane, letting your team spam skills way more often, and her combo skill’s 5-second cooldown is ridiculously short, making her one of the best enablers in the game.

On top of that, she buffs team ATK every time she restores SP, so she’s actively making everyone stronger.

A-Tier characters in Arknights Endfield

Ember

Dexerto

Ember is a solid tank and healer who brings good DEF reduction for both Physical and Arts damage.

Her combo is quick and she offers decent damage, but the synergy with other characters isn’t great. Her healing falls short compared to top-tier healers like Gilberta, and while her damage stats look promising, it doesn’t really deliver in battle.

The Greatsword wind-up is painfully slow, but her damage reduction and small healing are decent.

Yvonne

Dexerto

Yvonne is so broken she ignores mechanics – literally. She can solo nuke the final boss without any fancy setups, just by self-stacking Cryo Infliction.

The only downside is she takes forever to get going – but once she does, it’s game over for anything in her way.

Despite being an Arts DPS in an element that buffs Physical DMG, she still melts everything in her path. Her massive burst damage lets her delete enemies before they even get a chance to fight back, and she boosts Crit DMG for Casters.

Lifeng

Dexerto

Lifeng is a selfish powerhouse that relies heavily on his marker mechanics.

His damage gets a nice boost when enemies are marked with Turbidity, but it’s all about him hitting his marks.

While he has solid damage output and can stack bonuses for his dodge attacks, his reliance on the marker system can leave teams feeling unsupported, especially in multi-target fights.

He’s great for those who love high personal DPS, but if you need a team player, Lifeng might not be your go-to.

B-Tier characters in Arknights Endfield

Endministrator

Dexerto

Endmin is solid for sure, especially since their combo skill is quite versatile.

The ability to deal 15% more damage across the board is nice, and the synergy with their Originium Disintegration bonus adds some punch to their damage, especially against enemies sealed by Originium Crystals.

The ultimate also being tied to energy cost reduction is helpful but doesn’t really set them apart in a major way. They’re a decent pick if you need something reliable, but they don’t really shine compared to others with more specific roles or stronger utility.

Still, in a well-rounded team, Endmin’s ability to consistently deal damage through their skills can make them a good choice for a dependable all-arounder.

Xaihi

Dexerto

Xaihi’s role as a buffer is where she really shines, which is why she belongs in the higher ranks, but it’s clear that she’s not bringing much outside of that.

She excels at making everyone else around her better, but she’s a bit niche when compared to someone who can both contribute damage and buff at the same time.

If your team needs more support, Xaihi is definitely a good pick, but if you’re looking for raw performance, she may fall behind others (*cough* Gilberta) who can directly affect the battlefield with damage or other utility.

Wulfgard

Dexerto

Wulfgard’s effectiveness relies heavily on using his skills properly.

His damage is low without skill usage, and his combo reduction depends on defeating enemies. His Ultimate gives a nice ATK boost if it hits one target, but overall, he struggles due to low multipliers and his reliance on Combustion synergies.

He can be decent in the right setup but he’s not top-tier without proper skill management.

Perlica

Dexerto

Perlica is solid but heavily relies on her element (Electric) for damage scaling.

She’s beginner-friendly due to her straightforward skillset and ease of chaining, which makes her a good option for new players. Her skills are simple, with good synergies with Staggered enemies and SP regeneration from her combo.

While effective, her damage can be seen as carried by her element, making her less versatile in certain setups.

C-Tier characters in Arknights Endfield

Da Pan

Dexerto

Da Pan has some solid potential, but the tight timing on his combo skill and issues with knockback/lift mechanics really hold him back, especially in boss fights.

His talents and buffs are decent, especially the boost to enemies with ongoing physical statuses. However, his overall usefulness is limited by how his combo works and his reliance on certain mechanics that don’t always trigger consistently in tougher fights.

Avywenna

Dexerto

Avywenna’s value heavily depends on whether you’re running an electric-heavy team, as her skills and talent revolve around maximizing the Electric element.

When tuned for Electric, her abilities become powerful, especially with buffs to damage and electric resistance reduction. Without full Electric synergy, though, she doesn’t shine as much. But since Electric is one of the stronger elements currently, she gets a significant boost by default.

Chen Qianyu

Dexerto

Chen struggles primarily because her combo skill requires two vulnerabilities to be effective, which makes it hard to use on bosses or spread-out enemies. Without consistent access to two vulnerabilities, her damage output can suffer significantly.

However, her talent, Slashing Edge, gives a solid damage boost when hitting multiple enemies, and her Ultimate does extra damage to staggered enemies. These traits can make her a strong choice if the situation allows for her to hit multiple targets or if you have a partner like Gilberta to help with the vulnerability setup.

That’s our full tier list for Arknights Endfield. If you want to catch up on the voice actors cast while you wait for the full release, we’ve got you covered.