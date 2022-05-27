Arknights Endfield: Gameplay, trailers, platforms, more

Arknights: Endfield is an upcoming 3D real-time RPG that aims to deliver a new experience for both anime fans and those familiar with the previous title’s world. Here’s everything we know about Arknights: Endfield’s release date, gameplay, platforms, and story.

Arknights: Endfield is the latest title that is being developed by HyperGryph, the creators behind the popular mobile game – Arknights. However, unlike its predecessor, Endfield aims to deliver a fully immersive 3D experience that focuses on real-time strategy and RPG elements.

The eagerly anticipated title aims to take players on a mysterious journey as they defend the planet of Talos-II from catastrophe. While details surrounding Arknights: Endfield remain rather scarce, we have outlined everything we know about the game’s setting, gameplay, and platforms.

So, whether you want to find out more about Arknights: Endfield or just wish to get a glimpse of current gameplay, then our release date hub has you covered.

Is there an Arknights: Endfield release date?

There currently is no confirmed release date for Arknights: Endfield. The official press release revealed that the game is still in the early stages of development, and much of the contents have yet to be finalized.

This is down to the team exploring various options in conceptual designs, art, and gameplay. Because of this, it’s unlikely that Arknights: Endfield will release anytime soon. Of course, we’ll update this section as soon as HyperGryph reveals new information.

Arknights: Endfield platforms

Arknights: Endfield will release on PC and mobile devices. While more devices could be added in the future, HyperGryph will likely reveal further news as we get nearer to the game’s release date.

Arknights: Endfield CG trailer

The Arknights: Endfield CG trailer aired on March 18, 2022. During the trailer, players get a glimpse of Talos II — a vast uninhabitable desert that is home to both danger and numerous catastrophes.

It’s on this formidable planet where various challenges await. So far, it appears the game’s signature sci-fi theme has been retained, with both the characters and vehicle designs having a futuristic aesthetic.

Arknights: Endfield gameplay trailer

Unlike its predecessor, Arknights: Endfield features all-new gameplay mechanics. As seen in the gameplay trailer above, players can now freely switch characters as they explore Talos-II, using their party to complete missions, unlock new story chapters, and take on various challenges.

Encounters with enemies will also involve real-time combat, where “various tactics” will be needed to defeat the in-game threats. While no combat was shown in the Arknights: Endfield gameplay trailer, the video does give a brief look at the game’s overworld exploration.

Is there an Arknights: Endfield closed beta?

There currently is no Arknights: Endfield closed beta. The game is still in development, which means no beta applications can currently be submitted.

However, if you’re interested in signing up when the beta is released, then simply bookmark this hub, as we’ll be updating it constantly with all the new announcements.

So, there you have it, everything we currently know about Arknights: Endfield. Be sure to check out our other game release hubs for the latest updates.

