Arknights Endfield combines Palworld with cute anime girls & you can play the beta right now

Arknights Endfield is one of the most anticipated gacha games releasing in 2025, and while an exact release date has yet to be determined, you can play the beta right now.

Unlike its 2D predecessor, Arknights Endfield is a 3D open-world game that blends Palworld automation with the sleek combat seen in popular JRPGs like Granblue Fantasy: Relink. It’s here where you can weave in basic attacks alongside your party’s special skills to stagger and kill your enemies.

Article continues after ad

The factory building is also incredibly sleek, with players being able to set up their conveyor belt system to process items. This section will be a hit for fans of Palworld and Satisfactory, two games that enable you to get into the nitty gritty of material production.

Arknights Endfield is one the most unique gacha games that we’re looking forward to playing in 2025, but if you’re on the fence, there’s a beta you can join right now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to join Arknights Endfield beta

HYPERGRYPH

To join the Arknights Endfield beta, you need to first be playing on PC. While the game will be released on Android, iOS, and console, the current beta program is only available to PC players.

We’ll update this section as and when other platforms are included, but for now, you’ll need to follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to the official Arknights Endfield website. Click the “Sign-up” button. Login with your account or make a new one using your email address. If you’ve managed to secure entry to the beta, you’ll receive an email welcoming you to the test phase.

The Arknights Endfield beta began on January 16, 2025, and currently has no end time. It’s important to note, that any progress you make in the game during the beta phase will not be carried over to the full release.

Article continues after ad

So, even if you manage to roll an S-tier character like Laevatai on Arknights Endfield’s current banner, you won’t be able to keep them. However, we recommend giving the beta a go so that you can get a feel for the game’s combat and base-building mechanics.

Now that you know how to sign up for the Arknights Endfield beta, be sure to check out our release hub for the game to see all the latest updates.

Article continues after ad