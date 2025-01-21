What is the current banner in Arknights Endfield? All banners explained

Arknights Endfield banners enable players to unlock new 6-stars and add them to their rosters. So, here are all the current characters you can roll on for in the beta.

The current Arknights Endfield banners allow players to obtain new characters and try out different team comps in the beta. Just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, the game’s banners rotate regularly to include new operators.

With the beta now officially released, Arknights Endfield has revealed its first wave of banners, giving players the chance to obtain powerful characters like Laevatain.

So, if you’re looking to spend your hard-earned Oroberyl on the current banners, then we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

HYPERGRYPH

There are currently two banners available to pull on in Arknights Endfield. These are the beginner banner and Scars of the Forge limited character banner, which includes a rate up for the limited 6-star Laevatain.

The Arknights Endifeild banners went live on January 16, 2025, and the devs have not released an end date. It’s important to note, that the current banners are part of the beta, so even if you manage to pull a 6-star, you won’t be able to keep them in the full release.

Either way, we recommend signing up for the beta and rolling on the banners to test out the game’s combat and character synergies.

Beginner banner

HYPERGRYPH

Just like Genshin Impact and Girls’ Frontline 2, Arknights Endfield features a beginner banner that is available to new players. Unlike the limited-character banner, the beginner banner only requires 50 pulls to get a guaranteed 6-star.

However, once you’ve acquired a 6-star, the banner will disappear for good and you’ll only be able to roll on the limited banner. Additionally, every x10 pull guarantees a 5-star operator.

Here are all the characters you can obtain in Arknights Endfield beginner banner, and their pull rates.

6-star characters (0.80% drop rate)

Lifeng

Gilberta

Ember

5-star characters (8.00%)

Da Pan

Avywenna

Arclight

Perlica

4-star (91.20%)

Snowshine

Xaihi

Wulfgard

Chen Qianyu

Laevatain banner (limited character)

HYPERGRYPH

Laevatain is the latest 6-star that’s available to pull for on the Scars of the Forge limited banner. She’s a Caster who specializes in dealing Heat damage to enemies with her deadly sword.

If you manage to pull a 6-star, you have a 50% chance of securing Laevatain. Avywenna, the 5-star Electric Specialist also has a 50% drop rate when you secure a 5-star. However, the limited banner has a 0.80% base drop rate for a 6-star, while 80 pulls will guarantee that you receive a 6-star character.

There’s also a pity mechanic that kicks in after 65 pulls, where you’ll receive a 5.00% drop rate until you finally get a 6-star. The bonus drop rate will reset when you get a 6-star, but you’re guaranteed to get Laevatain and any future limited characters after 120 pulls.

Now that you know what the current banners are in Arknights Endfield, you’ll be able to save your pulls for the best characters in the game. Be sure to check out how you can join the beta and begin your adventure early.

