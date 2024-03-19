Arkham Horror is one of the best card games ever made & it’s 32% off

Amazon has one of our favorite card and board games on sale, with Arkham Horror: The Card Game’s revised core set now 32% off.

There’s nothing like a game of Arkham Horror: The Card Game to set groups down a road of doom, filled with Eldritch and Lovecraftian mystery.

That’s why we’re happy to report that Amazon has reduced one of our favorite cooperative board games by 32%. This also puts it within spitting distance of its lowest-ever price.

Based on all the goodness that comes from Lovecraft’s stories, with a heavy dose of classic mystery novels mixed in. To say the vibes are off the charts is an understatement.

Article continues after ad

You’re mostly doomed from the outset. That’s no joke, every game you’ll participate in is filled to the brim with dangers. Whether it’s a horrid nightmarish creature or a house fire, your path is fraught from the outset. Since getting the game in 2017, your intrepid author has only made it through one game where everyone didn’t come out horrifically changed by the end of it.

Article continues after ad

You’ll build a deck around one of the included investigators, who all have their abilities and methods of play. It’s fascinating watching the gears click into place and as you begin to understand how the game works, it will only draw you further in.

Article continues after ad

Arkham Horror: The Core Game’s revised core set gets 32% off at Amazon

Arkham Horror: The Card Game has been around for quite some time now, but the original core set was getting harder to find. Thankfully, Fantasy Flight pushed out a revised core set, which is the perfect jumping-off point for newcomers – or those of us who lost a few pieces in a house move.

Arkham Horror: The Card Game is part of Fantasy Flight’s “CCG” line. This means that the game isn’t about cracking open packs like in Magic: The Gathering or Pokemon TCG. You know exactly what you’re getting in any pack or boxed expansion, and the game grows as you add to it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the nice thing about these CCGs is that, even if you never buy an expansion or extra pack, the game is still wonderfully deep on its own.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.