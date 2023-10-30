Arkham Horror Card Game at close to lowest-ever price on Amazon

The Arkham Horror card game is almost half-off at Amazon right now, putting it extremely close to its lowest-ever price.

Amazon’s board game deals are really heating up this Halloween, and are currently offering a suitably spooky card game with some serious savings. Down to just $23.90 from its usual list price of $44.95, the Arkham Horror Card Game is an unbelievable 47% off right now. You won’t want to miss your chance at stepping into the beloved Arkham Horror universe this Halloween.

The Arkham Horror Card Game has had its ups and downs in terms of pricing, rising to a height of $57 just last year, and frequently sitting at its full asking price since. Now though, the game is eminently accessible thanks to this seasonal deal.

Fantasy Flight Games

Spinning out of its more well-known board game form, the Arkham Horror card game is an investigative co-op game set in Lovecraft’s Cthulhu Mythos. With noir-esque gumshoes clashing against unknowable mysteries, the atmosphere of Arkham Horror is so specific and engaging that it’s a challenge to stop playing.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The game is recommended for players 14 and up. The average session could run anywhere between 1 and 2 hours, but you could easily play multiple sessions in a row once Arkham Horror really hooks you.

As with the Call of Cthulhu TTRPG, Arkham Horror makes for an engaging and accessible wade into Lovecraft’s mythos. But without the necessary prep time involved in setting up an RPG, the Arkham Horror card game is ready to go right out of the box, making it the perfect last-minute purchase for some Halloween fun.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.