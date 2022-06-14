Ark 2 fans demand devs “reconsider” huge missing Survival Evolved feature

Ark 2 revealed dazzling footage at the Xbox & Bethesda showcase but players are concerned the Vin Diesel-starring game is lacking an important feature.

Developers Wildcard unleashed brand-new footage of their upcoming sequel to 2017’s Ark: Survival Evolved on June 12, 2022. The fresh look explored the game’s titillating setting and included the presence of Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel (riding a dinosaur, of course).

However, some players aren’t fully convinced about Ark 2 just yet, as many feel that the game needs to feature a first-person mode.

Ark 2 may lack an “identity” without a first-person option

Redditor Araaees ignited the worries of players anticipating Ark 2, noting that “first person is a huge part of ARK’s identity.”

The upcoming sequel is touted to be a third-person adventure but the Redditor isn’t sure whether it will be as immersive: “Running past other cool creatures and experiencing the scale and immersion of it all, it felt magic at the time.

“I really hope Wildcard reconsiders not adding First Person into ARK 2, because it wouldn’t really be the same without it.”

The decision to focus on a third-person perspective has split Ark players, as some of them would prefer the ability to choose.

Redditor AngryLightningBug said they “had low hopes for Ark 2 but now they’re even lower. I literally never use 3rd person. It’s practically unplayable like that for me.”

Another player preferring the first-person option added: “I have NEVER played in third person after all these years. I never do that. I appreciate radical changes, but no first person (even just as an option) is removing something far too core to Ark.”

However, others are willing to give the devs a chance: “Let’s wait and see: this is an entirely new game with what seems to be entirely new areas of focus, and it’s premature to judge something like this until we see it in context.”

Ark 2 will head to Xbox Series S|X consoles and PC in 2023.