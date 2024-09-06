Are the Space Marine 2 servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Space Marine 2 needs a continuous internet connection for co-op and multiplayer play, and keeping track of the game’s server status will help you better plan your gaming sessions.

Space Marine 2 features PvE modes such as the Campaign and Operations, as well as an exciting PvP mode. You have the option to go through the PvE content offline, but you’ll need to be online to save your progress or join friends. The multiplayer part is this game’s most fun aspect, which makes server stability a necessity.

Article continues after ad

As such, keeping an eye out for server status and potential maintenance notices is important, as it will give you an idea of when to ask your friends to jump in for some action-packed gorefest. Here’s everything you need to know about Space Marine 2’s server status.

Saber Interactive Space Marine 2 needs an internet connection for best experience.

Are Space Marine 2 servers down?

At the time of writing, the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 servers are currently online and functioning as intended.

Article continues after ad

However, players have complained about server disconnection issues and a frustrating Joining Server error. This one pops up when trying to join friends or after completing a chapter in the campaign. The developers are looking for a fix, and once that is available, the server may go down for maintenance.

Article continues after ad

How to check Space Marine 2 server status

The easiest way to find out if the servers are having issues is to visit this page, as we’ll be updating it regularly so that you can keep track of any server-related problems or outages in Space Marine 2.

Additionally, be sure to check the official X/Twitter for Focus Entertainment as the developers post updates there, keeping players informed about any upcoming scheduled maintenance.

That’s everything you need to know about server status for Space Marine 2. If you’re interested in playing the game, check out our review for some insight. Additionally, you can also take a look at our build guides for Assault and Bulwark to make things easier.

Article continues after ad