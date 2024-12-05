Are Infinity Nikki servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Infinity Nikki has taken the gacha world by storm, with over 30 million players signing up for preregistration and diving into the adorable dress-up game. However, like most online games, the servers may occasionally go down, preventing you from logging in or playing.

Infinity Nikki has been released to plenty of success, with thousands diving in to unlock all the new free outfits or roll on the current banner for their beautiful outfits and setting themselves up for an adventure through Miraland.

However, like other free gacha games, like Girls’ Frontline 2, Honkai Star Rail, or Genshin Impact, the servers do sometimes go down for maintenance. Whether it’s an update, a bug, or the release of a new event or banner, the Infinity Nikki servers aren’t always active.

So, if you’re struggling to log in or are finding some errors that are preventing you from accessing the game, then our Infinity Nikki server hub has you covered.

Are the Infinity Nikki servers down?

At the time of writing, Infinity Nikki servers are currently online. This means you’ll be able to access the game on all platforms without any issues

Dexerto / Papergames

While there are no issues reported, if you’re struggling to get into the game or log into your account, then we recommend doing the following:

Check your WiFi router : There may be network outages or issues impacting speed/stability in your area.

: There may be network outages or issues impacting speed/stability in your area. Download the latest updates: It’s important to check and download the latest version of Infinity Nikki, as well as any shaders.

It’s important to check and download the latest version of Infinity Nikki, as well as any shaders. I nstall the latest drivers and PC updates: Outdated drivers and system software can cause problems, so check you have the latest firmware.

Outdated drivers and system software can cause problems, so check you have the latest firmware. Uninstall and reinstall Infinity Nikki: Sometimes a fresh install can fix your issue as some files may have been corrupted.

If all else fails and the servers are still online, it’s worth contacting the game’s support, as it could be an issue with your game.

How to check server status

The best place to check the server status is by using this article, as we’ll be updating it whenever the servers go down for maintenance or if there’s an outage.

However, you can also check by heading to the Infinity Nikki official X account or their Discord page. It’s here where the developers make any official announcements regarding bugs, server maintenance, and the occasional code for some free rewards.

As previously mentioned, we’ll be updating this article when any downtime occurs, so be sure to bookmark this page in case anything changes.

In the meantime, while loading up Infinity Nikki be sure to check out how to compete in the game’s Style Challenges or ensure you know the best ways to get Bling and Diamonds so you can grab some new free outfits.