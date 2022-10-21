ARC Raiders: Release window, story, gameplay, platforms, more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

ARC Raiders is a free-to-play looter shooter from ex-EA and DICE devs, with a bold aesthetic and explosive combat. Here’s everything we know about ARC Raiders so far, from its story to the latest release date news.

The looter shooter market is one of the most crowded in all of gaming, so new releases really have to stand out to find a large audience. The latest contender is ARC Radiers, a free-to-play sci-fi epic by former EA and DICE employees.

ARC Raiders made its debut back at The Game Awards 2021, and fans have been eager for more details ever since.

Here’s everything we know about ARC Raiders so far, including story details, gameplay, and when it could finally arrive.

Embark Studios Players will have giant mechanical enemies to deal with.

There is no concrete release date for ARC Raiders right now, but developers Embark Studios have revealed that the game will arrive sometime in 2023.

It was originally slated for 2022, but was delayed back in August to allow the team more time to “expand the experience and allow it to reach its fullest potential.”

We’d expect more details on the release date to emerge in the coming months, possibly in early 2023.

ARC Raiders platforms

ARC Raiders will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S, and PC, meaning all current-gen platforms are covered. Sadly, there will be no last-gen version, so those on older hardware will be unable to drop in until they upgrade to newer consoles.

There is no word yet on whether or not a Nintendo Switch version is in the works, but if so this will likely release later.

Embark Studios ARC Raiders lets players team up with friends.

ARC Raiders story

You play as a Raider who is tasked with defending the planet from the ARC, an advanced mechanized species that arrived from space. It isn’t clear if the game is set on Earth, or just a similar-looking rock in deep space, but it has a distinct 1980s aesthetic.

Little else is known about the ARC, where they came from, or what they want, but this information will likely be revealed in future trailers or once players can finally experience the world for themselves.

ARC Raiders gameplay

ARC Raider is a cooperative looter shooter that pits a squad of friends up against AI foes. Players will have a host of different weapons and gadgets at their disposal, with more dropping from defeated enemies and for completing missions.

The official game website shows off some retrofuturistic equipment that can be welded, including a Snap Hook to grapple onto ledges, and a Howitzer rocket launcher to dish out some huge damage.

There are also different Raiders to choose from with various playstyles. For example, Lance is an expert builder who can slay the ARC with his crafted weapons.

ARC Raiders trailer

There has only been one ARC Raiders gameplay trailer so far, which was unveiled at The Game Awards 2021. Check it out below:

We’ll be keeping this page up to date with all the latest ARC Raiders announcements, so be sure to check back here for all the new details.

