Apple reportedly making a games console after hiring former Xbox engineers

Technology pioneers Apple could be dipping their toes further into the gaming world as rumors of them hiring former Xbox engineers suggest a brand new console is in the works.

Amid the mammoth acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, it seems that technology giants Apple are out to carve their own path in gaming.

The iPod and iPhone innovators have introduced elements of gaming culture into their products through Apple Arcade. However, Apple could be making the leap fully into console gaming.

Apple allegedly building a dev team for a mystery console

During the Xbox Two podcast on January 21, games journalist Jez Corden brought to light Apple’s mystery console project. “I’ve been hearing for a while that Apple has been poaching Xbox engineers, to make its own console,” began Corden.

While at this point Apple’s console development is purely speculative, Corden states he has been hearing flutterings of this rumor “for ages” and it isn’t sure if it “will be a VR play or a Metaverse thing, or something like that.”

Corden goes on to say that “some of the engineers that Apple poached from Microsoft were because they wanted to explore making their own console” but isn’t “sure if it will come to fruition.”

“Apple explore a ton of stuff and they’ve already canceled the Apple Car once,” added Corden on Apple’s tenacity to sporadically develop secret projects.

At this point in time, Corden hasn’t revealed his source on this rumor but did speculate that Microsoft’s only true rival now is Chinese entertainment conglomerate Tencent. “Which company would really want to compete with them [Micosoft] at that level? But the real answer is Tencent at the end of the day. Microsoft looks at Tencent.”

It’ll be certainly interesting to see what type of console Apple develops, if they choose to do so. Could they go down the handheld avenue and avoid the pitfalls of Google Stadia? We’ll be keeping an eye on this story as it develops, so be sure to check back in with us.