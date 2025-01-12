Anno 117: Pax Romana – Release window, trailers & everything we know

Anno 117: Pax Romana is the next game in Ubisoft‘s beloved strategy series and there are some big changes to look out for. Here’s everything we know about its upcoming release so far.

The Anno games have become known for their immense attention to detail and focus on management over the usual combat-heavy approach that other games of its ilk take. Previous installments have seen players whisked off to the 15th, 17th, and 19th centuries, as well as into the far-flung future on two occasions.

Article continues after ad

That leaves Anno 117 as easily the earliest setting that Ubisoft has explored to this point, and the game is quite different as a result. Though its design is still immediately recognizable and has many of the same features, a new approach is required thanks to the lack of technology of the period.

Anno 117: Pax Romana release window

At the time of writing, Anno 117: Pax Romana does not have a precise arrival, though it will be released at some point in 2025. First announced in June 2024, it will be released simultaneously on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Trailers

Thus far, Ubisoft hasn’t released any gameplay trailers, so what exactly playing the full game will look like remains unclear. That said, there is a rather fun teaser that hints at the general direction of the game and overall intent.

Additionally, there is a lengthier video in which the same character from the teaser reads choice comments from a scroll. Sure, it doesn’t give much insight into the game but it’s a nice interaction with the community and well worth a watch.

Article continues after ad

Gameplay details

As you might expect from a period that’s so different from anything we have seen so far, the developer is set to introduce significant changes. For the first time, players will be able to choose between starting provinces, governing as either the Romans in Latium or the Celts in Albion.

As a governor, players will be able to take either a loyalist or rebellious approach, with the latter promising to add further complications along the way. Additionally, there promises to be a renewed focus on diplomacy, with the Pax Romana in the title a hint at that direction.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft

The development team is also focused on improving the starting experience for new players. Though Anno is defined by its complexity and detail, it isn’t particularly welcoming, so the idea is to retain that complicated essence while at the same time allowing people to learn easily.

Another major mechanic that will be new to even fans of the series is the conflict between Romanization and Celtic traditions. Cultural paths and progression will all build into this, though its unlikely that the two civilizations will rub along particularly well.

Article continues after ad

That’s all we know about Anno 117: Pax Romana so far! Make sure to check back into this hub as we continue to update it with further detail.