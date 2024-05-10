Animal Well players complete 50-person puzzle just one day after launch

The Animal Well community has solved one of the game’s most mysterious puzzles with incredible coordination.

Puzzles are truly the name of the game, and most of them offer little to no hints on how to find them, or even solve.

Still, it didn’t take long for a group of Animal Well players to find a massive, secret puzzle that required coordinating with 50 other people. Even more, it didn’t take much longer for them to solve it either.

Note that the following contains Animal Well spoilers.

Animal Well is comprised of “layers” of puzzles with new layers unlocked as you solve previous ones. The first layer is hunting down flames to roll the credits, but after this, players are sent on an egg hunt.

After this comes the third layer of puzzles, which is where this 50-person challenge comes into play.

TechRaptor Players can encounter this giant mural early on in Animal Well.

At some point, players will go by a giant mural of a rabbit hopping, which seems unassuming at first. This area can be found early in the game, though you won’t be able to unlock the puzzle until later.

Some fans were able to figure out that using the Remote would cause part of the room to explode, revealing a control panel. This allows you to control which four colors to assign to a box on the mural. They also discovered that using the Top revealed a hidden passage leading to a 4×4 mural with white dots on each side.

However, players soon realized their 4×4 murals were different and that the white dots corresponded with another 4×4 mural.

The realization that these smaller images could attach to make a larger one caused a massive effort in the Animal Well Discord. User CruM was able to gather 50 players’ 4x4s and piece them together to create a larger image: a bunny sitting among flowers.

Putting this image into the larger one using the control panel unlocked access to Secret Bunny #1, the first of many collectibles that make up this third tier of puzzle-solving.

At this time, it is unknown what collecting all the Bunnies will do; might unlock even more mysteries to solve. Regardless, it is obvious that the Animal Well community is committed to finding every single secret contained within the game.