Anby in Zenless Zone Zero: Weapon, Trailer & more

Anby is going to be one of the first playable characters in Zenless Zone Zero, the newest game from HoYoverse. Here’s all the information we have about Anby so far, including her official trailer, voice actors & more.

HoYoverse shows no signs of slowing down despite the huge success of their beloved gacha games Genshin Impact, and Honkai Star Rail. Now the team is gearing up for the release of their next project, Zenless Zone Zero, which looks to maintain what fans love about their previous titles while injecting a fresh dungeon-crawling roguelite twist into the formula.

Those who love all the unique characters in HoYoverse games won’t be disappointed with Zenless Zone Zero as it’s set to feature another expansive roster of fighters, and Anby is one of the first units we’ve gotten a look at.

Here’s everything we know so far about Anby in the game, including her official trailer, voice actors & more.

Contents

HoYoverse Anby is a combat specialist in Zenless Zone Zero.

Who is Anby in Zenless Zone Zero?

While we don’t know much about Anby right now, we do know that she is a combat specialist and a member of the Cunning Hares faction in Zenless Zone Zero, a group that takes on odd jobs throughout the world. We know that Anby is able to enter Hollows, dangerous alternative dimensions, without issue due to being a member of the Cunning Hares who specializes in Hollow-related matters.

Anby has an extremely efficient fighting style, however where she learned to fight is a mystery, as well as her age and information about her past.

Anby Trailer

An official trailer for Anby was released by HoYoverse on November 26, 2023. It’s a cinematic trailer that showcases some of Anby relationships with other members of the Cunning Hares and highlights her personality.

You can check out the trailer below:

Anby weapon in Zenless Zone Zero

Anby is shown to be wielding a sword at the end of her official character trailer, as well as in beta gameplay footage.

Her primary choice of weapon, as well as the fact we know she’s a very efficient fighter, suggests that she’s a highly skilled swordswoman who may be a good character to use in close-combat battle situations due to the hack-and-slash nature of the weapon.

That’s everything we know about Anby so far in Zenless Zone Zero, we’ll be sure to update this page once more information is released. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

