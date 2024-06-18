An iconic RS3 boss is coming in Old School RuneScape’s next Slayer update

Old School RuneScape developer Jagex has proposed to add one of RuneScape’s (RS3) most iconic encounters as a Slayer boss in an upcoming update.

Debuting in RuneScape in July 2014, Araxxor is an iconic four-phase boss that challenges players to learn several mechanics. Over time it has become a fan favorite, and now the giant Araxyte is making its way to Old School RuneScape too.

Araxxor was proposed in a developer blog on June 17, alongside a reveal trailer showcasing the new threat. This blog confirmed that Araxxor is “not a backport of the RuneScape boss,” and will instead be a Slayer boss requiring 92 Slayer given an “all-new, Old School spin.”

While the blog doesn’t divulge many boss mechanics, Jagex does describe Araxxor as being a melee-focused encounter that’s “not as tough as the Awakened Desert Treasure II bosses or the Fortis Colosseum,” suggesting that it will be a challenging Slayer encounter, but not an end-game boss.

Interestingly, OSRS players will also have the choice to set Araxxor’s minions loose for a faster, more challenging fight, or deal with them early on for a slower, easier fight. This should make the Slayer boss more accessible, while also giving high-level players the option to farm Araxxor more efficiently.

As for loot, the following proposed rewards will be available for slaying Araxxor:

Noxious Halberd : A new halberd with DPS comparable to the Blade of Saeldor, with a special attack that immediately cures you of poison or venom.

: A new halberd with DPS comparable to the Blade of Saeldor, with a special attack that immediately cures you of poison or venom. Amulet of Rancor: A new best-in-slot amulet, with 20 Stab, Slash, and Crush bonuses, plus 12 Melee Strength.

A new best-in-slot amulet, with 20 Stab, Slash, and Crush bonuses, plus 12 Melee Strength. Aranea Boots : A niche set of tribrid boots that grant occasional immunity to spider webs.

: A niche set of tribrid boots that grant occasional immunity to spider webs. Araxyte Venom Gland : A new consumable item that deals 4 Venom Damage and provides 20 seconds of Venom Immunity. They are also used to brew Extended Anti-venom+ Potions.

: A new consumable item that deals 4 Venom Damage and provides 20 seconds of Venom Immunity. They are also used to brew Extended Anti-venom+ Potions. Arraxxor Teleport Scroll : A consumable teleport scroll that places you at Araxxor’s lair.

: A consumable teleport scroll that places you at Araxxor’s lair. Araxyte Head : An untradable Araxxor-themed reskin for the Slayer Helmet.

: An untradable Araxxor-themed reskin for the Slayer Helmet. Jar of Venom : An incredibly rare, untradable flex item that can be placed in the Achievement Gallery.

: An incredibly rare, untradable flex item that can be placed in the Achievement Gallery. Araxxor Pet: A rare pet drop from the encounter.

Keep in mind that everything proposed in the blog is not final. Arraxor may see changes to its loot or specific mechanics before it goes live in Old School RuneScape. If you want to give feedback on the proposed boss, the blog has a short survey attached for players to do so. Also, an additional in-game poll for the rewards will follow.