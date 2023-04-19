Aloy confirmed to be queer in Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores DLC

Aloy is here and unapologetically queer in Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores DLC.

When it comes to Aloy and romance or sexuality, many questions come to mind. Is she completely aromantic or asexual? Could she be queer, or simply uninterested in any character’s advances? These thoughts have been boggling fans for years now.

With the release of a sequel and now its DLC, it’s no wonder that players want to know as much as they can about Horizon’s beloved protagonist. After all, they have sat through countless dialogue segments as Aloy, witnessing her shoot down any potential suitors.

Article continues after ad

Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores DLC thankfully brings with it an answer to Aloy’s interests and identity, confirming that she may indeed be queer.

Warning: There are spoilers for the new Burning Shores DLC below.

Is Aloy queer in Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores DLC?

A dialogue scene from the new Burning Shores DLC in Horizon Forbidden West has confirmed that Aloy is, in fact, queer – although the exact details of her identity aren’t yet known.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You can watch the romantic scene between Aloy and her love interest, Seyka, as shown in Gaming with Abyss’ YouTube video below.

Article continues after ad

Seyka says to Aloy that she wants to be with her, and hopes that the protagonist feels the same way. Players can then choose from three dialogue options in response. Aloy can say “Yes, I do” and confirm her reciprocated feelings.

If the player selects this dialogue option, Aloy and Seyka share a kiss and smile at each other. Through her shining smile, Aloy simply says, “Wow.”

She can reply also reply with, “I’m not ready for this,” or, “This is too much for me.” While these two options are a form of rejection, they only insinuate that Aloy is not interested in a relationship at the moment, rather than explicitly stating that she is not queer.

Article continues after ad

It will be interesting to see how Aloy’s relationship blossoms and how fans react to the romance option. For now, players can at least take pride in knowing Aloy’s shameless identity.