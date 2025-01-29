All WWE 2K25 editions & Pre-order bonuses: Bloodline, Deadman, Wyatt Sicks, more2K Games
WWE 2K25’s special editions and Pre-order bonuses have all been revealed. While not everyone is thrilled with the prices, here’s the full rundown on everything that’s included.
Another year means another WWE 2K game and 2025’s is shaping up to be a doozy. With the biggest roster in franchise history, new match types to enjoy, and plenty of new features to boot, there’s a great deal of value on offer.
However, not everyone is enticed by the price tags, especially for the premium editions. As usual, WWE 2K25 boasts a number of distinct versions, some with more content and in-game goodies than others, though they of course come at a steeper price.
Below is a full breakdown of all the different versions, what they include, why some in the community are frustrated, along with a look at Pre-order bonuses too.
All versions of WWE 2K25
Standard Edition
Up first is the Standard Edition for $69.99 USD. This version of the game has no extra bells or whistles attached, it purely provides access to the full base game as it becomes available on Friday, March 14, 2025.
It’s worth bearing in mind, fans who pay extra for the premium editions listed below are able to start playing a full week ahead of those buying the Standard Edition.
Deadman Edition
Next is the Deadman Edition which will set you back $99.99 USD. This version of WWE 2K25 comes with a wide range of in-game items, including various cosmetics all themed around The Undertaker as we approach 30 years of the Deadman himself.
Not only that, this version of the game provides seven days of early access, meaning you can start playing from Friday, March 7, 2025.
Of note, there is no physical version of the Deadman Edition, it’s entirely digital this year.
Below is a full look at everything included:
Deadman Edition Bonus Pack
- MyFACTION Persona Card: Undertaker ‘90
- MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite Collection “Greatest Hits” Undertaker**
- Usable Urn
- Brother Love Manager
- The Island Cosmetic (PS5® only):
- Undertaker ‘95 Mask
Season Pass:
- 5 post-launch DLC Character Packs
- SuperCharger
Other items:
- 15,000 Virtual Currency
Bloodline Edition
Last but not least is the Bloodline Edition priced at a whopping $129.99 USD. This version of the game has already been turning heads regardless of what’s included. “Way too expensive,” one fan said, while others have joked that “For $130, Roman better show up at my house and acknowledge me.”
As the most premium version of the game available, it naturally comes with the most goodies. Everything from the Deadman Edition is included alongside a number of other exclusive items.
Firstly, there’s a special pack just for the Bloodline Edition which comes with four unique cosmetics for the new Island mode along with two Mattel figure variants for Roman and Jey Uso.
Rounding it out are two more packs including the WrestleMania 41 bundle and The Rock’s Nation of Domination set as well. There’s a lot on offer here if you’re a fan of variants and unique looks in-game.
Below is a full look at everything included:
The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack
- MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite Collection Greatest Hits Roman Reigns
- MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso
- The Island Cosmetics (PS5® only):
- Family Above All Hoodie
- OTC Shirt
- Yeet Tank Top
- Yeet Sunglasses
WrestleMania 41 Pack
- WrestleMania 41 Arena
- MyFACTION Persona Card: New playable Superstar (TBA)
- MyFACTION Persona Card: WrestleMania Main Event #1 (TBA)
- MyFACTION Persona Card: WrestleMania Main Event #2 (TBA)
The Rock Nation of Domination Pack
- MyFACTION Persona Card: The Rock (Nation of Domination) (not available for individual purchase)
Ringside Pass
- Season Pass:
- 5 post-launch DLC Character Packs
- SuperCharger
- Superstar Mega-Boost:
- MyRISE Boost
- 100K Virtual Currency
Deadman Edition Bonus Pack
- MyFACTION Persona Card: Undertaker ‘90
- MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite Collection Greatest Hits Undertaker**
- Usable Urn
- Brother Love Manager
- The Island Cosmetic (PS5® only): Undertaker ‘95 Mask
WWE 2K25 Pre-order bonuses
Pre-ordering any version of WWE 2K25 grants access to the Wyatt Sicks Pack. This bundle is currently the only way to get your hands on the reformed faction under Uncle Howdy’s control.
Not only can you play as Uncle Howdy directly, but it also unlocks every other member of the group, along with some additional cosmetics for The Island mode.
Below is everything available for those who pre-order:
Wyatt Sicks Pack
- MyFACTION Persona Cards:
- Uncle Howdy
- Dexter Lumis
- Nikki Cross
- Joe Gacy
- Erick Rowan
- The Island Cosmetics (PS5® only):
- Uncle Howdy Mask
- Nikki Cross Mask
And that’s the full rundown, a comprehensive look at all the different versions of WWE 2K25 and everything included. Be sure to check back in for any further updates ahead of the game’s release on March 7, 2025 in early access.