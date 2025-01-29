WWE 2K25’s special editions and Pre-order bonuses have all been revealed. While not everyone is thrilled with the prices, here’s the full rundown on everything that’s included.

Another year means another WWE 2K game and 2025’s is shaping up to be a doozy. With the biggest roster in franchise history, new match types to enjoy, and plenty of new features to boot, there’s a great deal of value on offer.

However, not everyone is enticed by the price tags, especially for the premium editions. As usual, WWE 2K25 boasts a number of distinct versions, some with more content and in-game goodies than others, though they of course come at a steeper price.

Article continues after ad

Below is a full breakdown of all the different versions, what they include, why some in the community are frustrated, along with a look at Pre-order bonuses too.

All versions of WWE 2K25

Standard Edition

2K Games

Up first is the Standard Edition for $69.99 USD. This version of the game has no extra bells or whistles attached, it purely provides access to the full base game as it becomes available on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth bearing in mind, fans who pay extra for the premium editions listed below are able to start playing a full week ahead of those buying the Standard Edition.

Article continues after ad

Deadman Edition

2K Games

Next is the Deadman Edition which will set you back $99.99 USD. This version of WWE 2K25 comes with a wide range of in-game items, including various cosmetics all themed around The Undertaker as we approach 30 years of the Deadman himself.

Not only that, this version of the game provides seven days of early access, meaning you can start playing from Friday, March 7, 2025.

Of note, there is no physical version of the Deadman Edition, it’s entirely digital this year.

Article continues after ad

Below is a full look at everything included:

Deadman Edition Bonus Pack

MyFACTION Persona Card: Undertaker ‘90

MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite Collection “Greatest Hits” Undertaker**

Usable Urn

Brother Love Manager

The Island Cosmetic (PS5® only):

Undertaker ‘95 Mask

Season Pass:

5 post-launch DLC Character Packs

SuperCharger

Other items:

15,000 Virtual Currency

Bloodline Edition

2K Games

Last but not least is the Bloodline Edition priced at a whopping $129.99 USD. This version of the game has already been turning heads regardless of what’s included. “Way too expensive,” one fan said, while others have joked that “For $130, Roman better show up at my house and acknowledge me.”

Article continues after ad

As the most premium version of the game available, it naturally comes with the most goodies. Everything from the Deadman Edition is included alongside a number of other exclusive items.

Article continues after ad

Firstly, there’s a special pack just for the Bloodline Edition which comes with four unique cosmetics for the new Island mode along with two Mattel figure variants for Roman and Jey Uso.

Rounding it out are two more packs including the WrestleMania 41 bundle and The Rock’s Nation of Domination set as well. There’s a lot on offer here if you’re a fan of variants and unique looks in-game.

Below is a full look at everything included:

Article continues after ad

The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack

MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite Collection Greatest Hits Roman Reigns

MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso

The Island Cosmetics (PS5® only): Family Above All Hoodie OTC Shirt Yeet Tank Top Yeet Sunglasses



WrestleMania 41 Pack

WrestleMania 41 Arena

MyFACTION Persona Card: New playable Superstar (TBA)

MyFACTION Persona Card: WrestleMania Main Event #1 (TBA)

MyFACTION Persona Card: WrestleMania Main Event #2 (TBA)

The Rock Nation of Domination Pack

MyFACTION Persona Card: The Rock (Nation of Domination) (not available for individual purchase)

Ringside Pass

Season Pass: 5 post-launch DLC Character Packs SuperCharger

Superstar Mega-Boost: MyRISE Boost 100K Virtual Currency



Deadman Edition Bonus Pack

MyFACTION Persona Card: Undertaker ‘90

MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite Collection Greatest Hits Undertaker**

Usable Urn

Brother Love Manager

The Island Cosmetic (PS5® only): Undertaker ‘95 Mask

WWE 2K25 Pre-order bonuses

2K Games You can unlock the full Wyatt Sicks group by pre-ordering WWE 2K25.

Pre-ordering any version of WWE 2K25 grants access to the Wyatt Sicks Pack. This bundle is currently the only way to get your hands on the reformed faction under Uncle Howdy’s control.

Not only can you play as Uncle Howdy directly, but it also unlocks every other member of the group, along with some additional cosmetics for The Island mode.

Article continues after ad

Below is everything available for those who pre-order:

Wyatt Sicks Pack

MyFACTION Persona Cards: Uncle Howdy Dexter Lumis Nikki Cross Joe Gacy Erick Rowan

The Island Cosmetics (PS5® only): Uncle Howdy Mask Nikki Cross Mask



And that’s the full rundown, a comprehensive look at all the different versions of WWE 2K25 and everything included. Be sure to check back in for any further updates ahead of the game’s release on March 7, 2025 in early access.