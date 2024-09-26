All ways to make Fuel in Satisfactory: Diluted, Turbo & Rocket

Fuel is your number one source for powering certain machinery in Satisfactory, and there are many different types, such as Diluted Fuel, Turbofuel, and even Rocket Fuel.

If you’re planning to power your vehicles or a Jetpack, you’ll have to resort to Fuel. Not only are there different recipes but there are also variations that can provide better power to your creations.

We’ll explain how you can create and farm Fuel for yourself, alongside the different types available in Satisfactory and which are the best ones to make.

Every Fuel recipe in Satisfactory

While players will get to start collecting Fuel after Tier 5 – Oil Processing, it’ll all typically come from a Refinery used on a Crude Oil node. Here are all the ways you can craft basic Fuel in Satisfactory.

Fuel

This is the base-level Fuel recipe that you should start with.

Ingredients : x6 Crude Oil

: x6 Crude Oil Output : x4 Fuel + x3 Polymer Resin

: x4 Fuel + x3 Polymer Resin Building: Refinery

Residual Fuel

Once you start making Heavy Oil Residue as a byproduct, you can turn it into Fuel as well.

Ingredients : x6 Heavy Oil Residue

: x6 Heavy Oil Residue Output : x4 Fuel

: x4 Fuel Building: Refinery

Diluted Fuel

Diluted Fuel is an Alternate Recipe for Fuel that can be used instead of the usual recipe if you want a higher output.

Ingredients : x5 Heavy Oil Residue + x10 Water

: x5 Heavy Oil Residue + x10 Water Output : x10 Fuel

: x10 Fuel Building: Blender

Unpackage Fuel

If you have some Packaged Fuel and want to take from it, you’ll have to go through this process.

Ingredients : x2 Packaged Fuel

: x2 Packaged Fuel Output : x2 Fuel + x2 Empty Canister

: x2 Fuel + x2 Empty Canister Building: Packager

All ways to use Fuel

While Fuel can be used in certain crafting recipes, it’s most handy to power things like vehicles or Jetpacks (make sure you package them first). Also, you can use them with Fuel Generators.

Heat-Fused Frame (Alt): With x1 Heavy Modular Frame, x8 Nitric Acid, x10 Fuel, and x50 Aluminum Ingots. Useful for making the upgraded Miner Mk.3 and a Particle Accelerator.

(Alt): With x1 Heavy Modular Frame, x8 Nitric Acid, x10 Fuel, and x50 Aluminum Ingots. Useful for making the upgraded Miner Mk.3 and a Particle Accelerator. Recycled Rubber (Alt): With x6 Plastic and x6 Fuel. Rubber is useful for crafting things such as the Modular Engine, Gask Mask, Jetpack, and more.

(Alt): With x6 Plastic and x6 Fuel. Rubber is useful for crafting things such as the Modular Engine, Gask Mask, Jetpack, and more. Recycled Plastic (Alt): With x6 Rubber and x6 Fuel. Plastic is good for many items like Computers, Circuit Boards, Empty Canisters, and more.

(Alt): With x6 Rubber and x6 Fuel. Plastic is good for many items like Computers, Circuit Boards, Empty Canisters, and more. Packaged Fuel: With x2 Fuel and x2 Empty Canister. This is useful for transporting your Fuel with Conveyor Belts.

Other than these recipes, it is also used to make Turbofuel, but we’ll get right into that in the next section since it’s a critical resource.

Every Turbofuel recipe in Satisfactory

Acting as an improved version of normal Fuel, Turbofuel is unlockable via the Sulfur research chain in the MAM. Let’s dive into every way you can craft Turbofuel.

Turbofuel

The Turbofuel recipe at its most basic form.

Ingredients : x6 Fuel + x4 Compacted Coal

: x6 Fuel + x4 Compacted Coal Output : x5 Turbofuel

: x5 Turbofuel Building: Refinery

Turbo Heavy Fuel

An Alternate Recipe for Turbofuel that uses Heavy Oil Residue instead of Fuel.

Ingredients : x5 Heavy Oil Residue + x4 Compacted Coal

: x5 Heavy Oil Residue + x4 Compacted Coal Output : x4 Turbofuel

: x4 Turbofuel Building: Refinery

Turbo Blend Fuel

Another Alternate Recipe to make even more Turbofuel by using more ingredients.

Ingredients : x2 Fuel + x3 Sulfur + x4 Heavy Oil Residue + x3 Petroleum Coke

: x2 Fuel + x3 Sulfur + x4 Heavy Oil Residue + x3 Petroleum Coke Output : x6 Turbofuel

: x6 Turbofuel Building: Blender

Unpackage Turbofuel

If you’ve packaged Turbofuel, this is how you would empty it for usage.

Ingredients : x2 Packaged Turbofuel

: x2 Packaged Turbofuel Output : x2 Turbofuel + x2 Empty Canister

: x2 Turbofuel + x2 Empty Canister Building: Packager

All ways to use Turbofuel

Turbofuel, just like normal Fuel, is used to power Jetpacks and vehicles, as well as Fuel Generators. Otherwise, it can be used in these crafting recipes:

Turbo Rifle Ammo : With x3 Turbofuel, x3 Aluminum Casing, and x25 Rifle Ammo. Useful for Rifle ammunition.

: With x3 Turbofuel, x3 Aluminum Casing, and x25 Rifle Ammo. Useful for Rifle ammunition. Packaged Turbofuel: With x2 Turbofuel and x2 Empty Canister. For transporting across Conveyor Belts.

Turbofuel is also used in creating Rocket Fuel, which we’ll detail below.

Every Rocket Fuel recipe in Satisfactory

This highly-powerful Fuel type is unlocked through the Sulfur research chain in the MAM, and is a gas instead of a liquid. Here’s every recipe that can make Rocket Fuel in Satisfactory.

Rocket Fuel

The basic-level recipe for Rocket Fuel.

Ingredients : x6 Turbofuel + x1 Nitric Acid

: x6 Turbofuel + x1 Nitric Acid Output : x10 Rocket Fuel + x1 Compacted Coal

: x10 Rocket Fuel + x1 Compacted Coal Building: Blender

Nitro Rocket Fuel

An Alternate Recipe for Rocket Fuel that requires different ingredients.

Ingredients : x4 Fuel + x4 Sulfur + x3 Nitrogen Gas + x2 Coal

: x4 Fuel + x4 Sulfur + x3 Nitrogen Gas + x2 Coal Output : x6 Rocket Fuel + x1 Compacted Coal

: x6 Rocket Fuel + x1 Compacted Coal Building: Blender

Unpackage Rocket Fuel

A way to remove Rocket Fuel from its packaging once you require it.

Ingredients : x1 Packaged Rocket Fuel

: x1 Packaged Rocket Fuel Output : x2 Rocket Fuel + x1 Empty Fluid Tank

: x2 Rocket Fuel + x1 Empty Fluid Tank Building: Packager

All ways to use Rocket Fuel

Just like the other Fuel types, Rocket Fuel is used to power Fuel Generators, as well as vehicles and Jetpacks. Other than that, you can use it to craft these items:

Ionized Fuel : With x16 Rocket Fuel and x1 Power Shard. This is a much more powerful version of Rocket Fuel.

: With x16 Rocket Fuel and x1 Power Shard. This is a much more powerful version of Rocket Fuel. Packaged Rocket Fuel: With x2 Rocket Fuel and x1 Empty Fluid Tank. Useful for transporting across Conveyor Belts.

What is the best Fuel type in Satisfactory?

The best type of Fuel you can use in Satisfactory is Ionized Fuel. Rocket Fuel would be a step below it, and below that would be Turbofuel and Fuel. Here’s how much energy each type of Fuel emits:

Fuel : 750 MJ

: 750 MJ Turbofuel : 2,000 MJ

: 2,000 MJ Rocket Fuel : 3,600 MJ

: 3,600 MJ Ionized Fuel: 5,000 MJ

As you can tell by those numbers, you’ll eventually want to make Ionized Fuel in the endgame so you can get the most power in your Fuel Generators and whatnot.

Speaking of powering things, you should also learn how to build a Coal Generator for your own Power Plants, as well as an efficient train system.