All upcoming characters in Marvel Rivals: Leaks & rumors

Marvel Rivals features a huge roster of iconic heroes and villains, and the lineup is only going to grow over time, but which characters are yet to be released?

In many ways, Marvel Rivals is the multiplayer shooter that comic book fans have been calling for, taking the structure and format of Overwatch and sprinkling in popular heroes and villains from across the Marvel multiverse.

But although there are already 29 confirmed characters, there are plenty of other familiar faces that players would love to see. So, here’s a look at all of the upcoming Marvel Rivals characters we know about so far.

Confirmed upcoming characters in Marvel Rivals

Hawkeye

Moon Knight

Psylocke

There are currently three new characters confirmed to be arriving in Marvel Rivals; Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Psylocke. These will join the 26 other characters that were playable in the Closed Beta Test, with even more still to come.

NetEase Games

Leaked characters

Black Widow

Blade

Cloak & Dagger

Human Torch

Invisible Woman

Iron Fist (Tin Lie)

Mr Fantastic

Squirrel Girl

The Thing

Ultron

Wolverine

According to a leaked list from reliable dataminer ‘Miller Ross,’ these are the 11 characters mentioned in the Marvel Rivals files that are yet to be announced. None of these have been officially confirmed by the devs, but given that this leak accurately predicted the release of Jeff the Land Shark, Moon Knight, and many more, it’s fair to assume they’re all at least in the works.

It’s also worth noting that there will be 33 characters in the game at launch on December 6, but only 29 have been confirmed so far. So, don’t be surprised if four members of this list become late additions to the roster.

The most likely candidate is Cloak and Dagger, after another leak from back in April seemingly revealed artwork for the pair. This appears to confirm that they will be combined into one playable character, but it remains to be seen how we switch between the two in actual matches.

Is Doctor Doom coming to Marvel Rival?

Doctor Doom is coming to Marvel Rivals, but he won’t be a playable character – at least to begin with. Instead, he is set to be the main antagonist of Season 0, which starts on the same day as the game’s worldwide launch.

But while the legendary villain will play a key role in the first few months of Marvel Rivals, he isn’t joining the fight himself as far as we know. It’s too early to rule him out as a playable character in the future, but given that he hasn’t featured in any of the leaks prior to launch, he’s unlikely to arrive anytime soon.

We’ll be sure to update this page with details on other Heros joining the character roster in the future as soon as we know.

In the meantime, check out our tier list of the best characters to use and the ideal PC settings to get the best performance.