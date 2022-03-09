WWE 2K22 Unlockable Superstars: How to unlock all wrestlers

WWE 2K22 features a collection of unlockable superstars that can be purchased using the game’s virtual currency. Here are all the unlockable superstars in WWE 2K22.

Like previous iterations of WWE 2K, 2K22 lets players use a virtual currency (VC) to unlock a variety of wrestling legends and additional skins for existing superstars. Many of them return from 2K20, but there are some new faces in the game too.

Some WWE 2K22’s unlockable superstars need to be unlocked through game progression, but the vast majority can be added to the roster anytime. In truth, there are some notable omissions in WWE 2K22 due to the high number of releases in WWE over the past two years. Although, there are still plenty of familiar faces to unlock.

How to unlock superstars in WWE 2K22

To unlock extra superstars in WWE 2K22, head into the game’s options menu and select Store. From there, you’ll have a choice of venues, championships, and superstars to unlock. Select superstars to bring up the list of wrestlers you can purchase with your in-game currency.

All unlockable superstars in WWE 2K22 (virtual currency)

There are 41 superstars in the Store ready to be purchased with in-game currency. Here they are in alphabetical order along with their price:

Andre The Giant – 1,000

Beth Phoenix – 1,000

Big Boss Man – 1,000

Bobby Heenan (Manager) – 300

Booker T – 1,000

Bret Hart – 1,000

Chyna – 1,000

Diesel – 1,000

Faarooq – 1,000

Finn Balor Demon – 1,000

Goldberg – 1,000

Hulk Hogan – 1,000

Jake Roberts – 1,000

Jerry “The King” Lawler – 1,000

Jim Neidhart – 1,000

Kane – 1,000

Kevin Nash – 1,000

Maryse – 1,000

Mickie James – 1,000

Mr. McMahon – 1,000

Mr. McMahon (Manager) – 300

Papa Shango – 1,000

Randy Savage – 1,000

Razor Ramon – 1,000

Ric Flair ’88 – 1,000

Road Dogg Jesse James – 1,000

Roddy Piper – 1,000

Scott Hall – 1,000

Shane McMahon – 1,000

Stephanie McMahon – 1,000

Stephanie McMahon (Manager) – 300

Steve Austin – 1,000

Ted DiBiase – 1,000

The Rock – 1,000

Triple H – 1,000

Trish Stratus – 1,000

Ultimate Warrior – 1,000

Undertaker – 1,000

Undertaker ’02 – 1,000

William Regal – 1,000

In total, you’ll need to spend 37,900 in-game currency to unlock every superstar in WWE 2K22. The good news is you can earn this easily by taking part in matches and working your way through the game’s various modes.

Those who buy the WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition or the WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition of WWE 2K22 will be given the WWE 2K22 Supercharger DLC. This automatically unlocks all superstars from the start. The Supercharger can also be bought separately for $4.99 if you purchased the standard edition of the game.

WWE 2K22 Showcase unlockable superstars

Aside from those unlocked by spending virtual currency, there are also 17 more superstars to unlock in WWE 2K22.

These can be earned by playing through the 2K Showcase which features the career and classic matches of Rey Mysterio. Here’s how to unlock every superstar in the Showcase:

Batista – Complete SmackDown vs. Batista

Dolph Ziggler ’09 – Complete SummerSlam 2009

Dominik Mysterio – Complete Payback 2020

Eddie Guerrero – Complete WrestleMania 21

Eddie Guerrero ’97 – Complete Halloween Havoc 1997

JBL – Complete Judgement Day 2006

Kane ’08 – Complete Cyber Sunday 2008

The Miz ’11 – Complete Raw vs. The Miz

Rey Mysterio ’05 – Complete WrestleMania 21

Rey Mysterio ’06 – Complete Raw vs. Shawn Michaels and Judgement Day 2006

Rey Mysterio ’08 – Complete Cyber Sunday 2008

Rey Mysterio ’09 – Complete SummerSlam 2009

Rey Mysterio Dec ’09 – Complete SmackDown vs. Batista and Royal Rumble 2010

Rey Mysterio ’11 – Complete Raw vs. The Miz

Rey Mysterio Jr. – Complete Halloween Havoc 1997

Shawn Michaels – Complete Raw vs. Shawn Michaels

The Undertaker ’10 – Complete Royal Rumble 2010

All DLC superstars (so far)

The following superstars will be coming to WWE 2K22 as DLC:

Cactus Jack

LA Knight

Mr. T

Rob Van Dam

Stacy Keibler

Yokozuna

Machine Gun Kelly

Ronda Rousey

So, that’s how you unlock every superstar in WWE 2K22. For more WWE 2K22 content, check out some of our other guides below:

