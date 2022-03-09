WWE 2K22 Unlockable Superstars: How to unlock all wrestlers

WWE 2K22 features a collection of unlockable superstars that can be purchased using the game’s virtual currency. Here are all the unlockable superstars in WWE 2K22.
Like previous iterations of WWE 2K, 2K22 lets players use a virtual currency (VC) to unlock a variety of wrestling legends and additional skins for existing superstars. Many of them return from 2K20, but there are some new faces in the game too.
Some WWE 2K22’s unlockable superstars need to be unlocked through game progression, but the vast majority can be added to the roster anytime. In truth, there are some notable omissions in WWE 2K22 due to the high number of releases in WWE over the past two years. Although, there are still plenty of familiar faces to unlock.
Contents
- How to unlock superstars in WWE 2K22
- All unlockable superstars in WWE 2K22 (virtual currency)
- WWE 2K22 Showcase unlockable superstars
- All DLC superstars (so far)
How to unlock superstars in WWE 2K22
To unlock extra superstars in WWE 2K22, head into the game’s options menu and select Store. From there, you’ll have a choice of venues, championships, and superstars to unlock. Select superstars to bring up the list of wrestlers you can purchase with your in-game currency.
All unlockable superstars in WWE 2K22 (virtual currency)
There are 41 superstars in the Store ready to be purchased with in-game currency. Here they are in alphabetical order along with their price:
- Andre The Giant – 1,000
- Beth Phoenix – 1,000
- Big Boss Man – 1,000
- Bobby Heenan (Manager) – 300
- Booker T – 1,000
- Bret Hart – 1,000
- Chyna – 1,000
- Diesel – 1,000
- Faarooq – 1,000
- Finn Balor Demon – 1,000
- Goldberg – 1,000
- Hulk Hogan – 1,000
- Jake Roberts – 1,000
- Jerry “The King” Lawler – 1,000
- Jim Neidhart – 1,000
- Kane – 1,000
- Kevin Nash – 1,000
- Maryse – 1,000
- Mickie James – 1,000
- Mr. McMahon – 1,000
- Mr. McMahon (Manager) – 300
- Papa Shango – 1,000
- Randy Savage – 1,000
- Razor Ramon – 1,000
- Ric Flair ’88 – 1,000
- Road Dogg Jesse James – 1,000
- Roddy Piper – 1,000
- Scott Hall – 1,000
- Shane McMahon – 1,000
- Stephanie McMahon – 1,000
- Stephanie McMahon (Manager) – 300
- Steve Austin – 1,000
- Ted DiBiase – 1,000
- The Rock – 1,000
- Triple H – 1,000
- Trish Stratus – 1,000
- Ultimate Warrior – 1,000
- Undertaker – 1,000
- Undertaker ’02 – 1,000
- William Regal – 1,000
In total, you’ll need to spend 37,900 in-game currency to unlock every superstar in WWE 2K22. The good news is you can earn this easily by taking part in matches and working your way through the game’s various modes.
Those who buy the WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition or the WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition of WWE 2K22 will be given the WWE 2K22 Supercharger DLC. This automatically unlocks all superstars from the start. The Supercharger can also be bought separately for $4.99 if you purchased the standard edition of the game.
WWE 2K22 Showcase unlockable superstars
Aside from those unlocked by spending virtual currency, there are also 17 more superstars to unlock in WWE 2K22.
These can be earned by playing through the 2K Showcase which features the career and classic matches of Rey Mysterio. Here’s how to unlock every superstar in the Showcase:
- Batista – Complete SmackDown vs. Batista
- Dolph Ziggler ’09 – Complete SummerSlam 2009
- Dominik Mysterio – Complete Payback 2020
- Eddie Guerrero – Complete WrestleMania 21
- Eddie Guerrero ’97 – Complete Halloween Havoc 1997
- JBL – Complete Judgement Day 2006
- Kane ’08 – Complete Cyber Sunday 2008
- The Miz ’11 – Complete Raw vs. The Miz
- Rey Mysterio ’05 – Complete WrestleMania 21
- Rey Mysterio ’06 – Complete Raw vs. Shawn Michaels and Judgement Day 2006
- Rey Mysterio ’08 – Complete Cyber Sunday 2008
- Rey Mysterio ’09 – Complete SummerSlam 2009
- Rey Mysterio Dec ’09 – Complete SmackDown vs. Batista and Royal Rumble 2010
- Rey Mysterio ’11 – Complete Raw vs. The Miz
- Rey Mysterio Jr. – Complete Halloween Havoc 1997
- Shawn Michaels – Complete Raw vs. Shawn Michaels
- The Undertaker ’10 – Complete Royal Rumble 2010
All DLC superstars (so far)
The following superstars will be coming to WWE 2K22 as DLC:
- Cactus Jack
- LA Knight
- Mr. T
- Rob Van Dam
- Stacy Keibler
- Yokozuna
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Ronda Rousey
So, that’s how you unlock every superstar in WWE 2K22. For more WWE 2K22 content, check out some of our other guides below:
