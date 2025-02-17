All Treasure Map solutions in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Hidden treasure locations

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has two enormous maps filled with quests, random encounters, and activities. If you want to do some good old-fashioned treasure hunting, then the Treasure Maps you’ll come across offer a nice amount of groschen.

As you explore Trosky and Kuttenberg, you’ll meet plenty of travelers on the road. Most want to fight you, one wants you to solve riddles, and some are looking for hidden treasure. You can either buy the map, convince them to give it to you, rob them, or just take a quick look and cheat by taking a screenshot.

Finding the loot is tricky, but we’re breaking down how to solve all four Treasure Maps in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and what loot you’ll find.

Treasure Map – First solution









1 of 5









Treasure Map – First’s loot is inside the Cave in Apollonia. Enter it, then keep following the cave until you find a ladder. Go up both ladders then keep going until you reach a large cave.

You’ll find the Key from Below Trosky at the back of the room, in a sack with a skull. Use this to open the chest in the center of the room.

You can also enter the cave from Trosky dungeons, but the guards won’t be too happy to see you down there.

Treasure Map – First loot

Frankfurt steel (x2)

Groschen (x223)

Treasure Map – Second solution









1 of 5









Treasure Map – Second’s loot is in the cliffs north of Rocktower Pond, near where you set up camp at the start of the game. Come from the north and you’ll see felled trees forming bridges across the rocks. Follow these makeshift bridges until you can only drop down.

Look to the right then jump across to the rocks below. Here, you’ll find the Skeleton with treasure POI, and the loot will be inside.

Treasure Map – Second loot

Engraved silver ring

Gemstone silver ring

Coin sword pommel

Groschen (x183)

Golden cup

Silver chalice

Treasure Map – Third solution











1 of 6











Treasure Map – Third’s loot is inside the Kuttenberg Underground. As shown in the map above, find the entrance in a broken-down house by the river, south of the city.

Follow the river inside the tunnel, taking the first left when you reach an archway. Then, take a right, following the water. Finally, there will be three passageways and the loot is to the far right, next to the beam with the circle carved on it. Look for the small bag in the pile of rubble, and the loot will be inside.

Treasure Map – Third loot

Scapular with aperture

The Strength of the Knight III

Groschen (210)

Treasure Map – Fourth solution





1 of 3





Treasure Map – Fourth’s loot is northeast of Maleshov in the Kuttenberg region. You can either head to the exact spot on the map above or follow the directions on the map.

To follow the map, head to the Millstone Quarry POI then follow the trail of millstones (circular stones with a hole in the center) southeast, until you reach the loot in a small pond.

Treasure Map – Fourth loot

Saxon kettle hat

Gemstone silver ring

Skull Crushers III

Groschen (125)

For more, you can also check out where Hired Hand Ventza’s map leads, how to get the Silver Axe, and how to romance every potential romantic partner.

