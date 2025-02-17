Avowed is filled with secrets, from treasure chests to hidden locations only those who explore will discover. One such secret is the Totem of Revelations, which grants you some powerful bonuses if you collect all the pieces.

In Avowed only two things are certain, you’ll lose hours of your life exploring the Living Lands, and you’ll come across a fair few tricky combat situations. Luckily, both of those are rewarded with the Totem of Revelations which, if you can find them all, will offer vital bonuses to your character, which you’ll take into the endgame regardless of your class.

So, whether you’re a Ranger, Wizard, Fighter, or a mix of all three, you’ll want to know the location of the Totem of Revelations pieces.

All Totem of Revelations pieces and locations

Altogether there are seven different pieces for the Totem of Revelations, each is in a different location. Thankfully, for those looking to complete it without all the answers, you can buy a note with hints and the names of each piece. You’ll find this in the Dead Swordfish bar in Thirdborn.

Once you have this, we recommend enabling the God Shrine Totem Pieces option in the UI tab of your menu. This will highlight all totem fragments on your radar and make it much easier to find what you’re looking for.

With that, you’ll be searching for the following pieces:

Totem Base: Eyes of the Obscured





Clue: The Hundred Visions’ totem lies in a seaside cavern overrun with eyes.

You’ll find the Eyes of the Obscured Totem Base in Shatterscarp, inside the Shrine to Wael. The shrine is directly west of Thirdborn, on the water’s edge. Head over there and look for a cave entrance. Then, simply follow the path until you come across a large opening.

The Totem Base is on the ledge above you and is pretty hard to miss.

Ruby Eye





Clue: On the ancient lakebed’s edge, to the ruby eye your words you will pledge.

While you’re in the Shrine to Wael, head out of the opening where you found the base and go left, you should slide through a cave filled with eyes and eventually have to climb up. Once you do, you’ll see a woman, the Ward of the Eye.

Speak to her, answer her questions (words you will pledge), and she’ll eventually give you the Ruby Eye.

Amethyst Eye







Clue: Near a flame-scarred town lost to history, the amethyst eye dwells in a cave of mystery.

You’ll find the Amethyst Eye in the east part of the Ancient Lakebed, just north of the Shrine. From the Shrine to Wael, head northeast until you come across an abandoned building (not the Infected Homestead). Opposite that is a cave. Head inside and you may see a Mourning Thirdbornian.

No need to interact with her (unless you want to start another quest), you can simply pick up the Amethyst Eye and be on your way.

Topaz Eye







Clue: Beneath a watery behemoth’s ancient bones, the topaz eye awaits all alone.

Once you’ve found the Amethyst Eye, head to Leviathan’s Hollow, west of the Deadfall Highlands. In that region there’s a Leviathan skull, head through there, dive down into the water, and swim through the underwater cave.

Once you come up, you’ll see some ruins. Head to the left of those and climb up until you reach the second floor. Then, go through the small cave entrance and look for the dead body. The Topaz Eye is on the table behind him.

Sapphire Eye





Clue: At the bottom of an oasis deep, the sapphire eye is yours to keep.

Next, head over to the right-hand side of Shatterscarp, specifically to the southeast in the Sand Sea Oasis. We recommend fast traveling over there (if you have the beacon). From there, jump into the pool and dive down in the middle.

Under the water there is a skeleton with the Sapphire Eye on the coffin, you can also pick up the unique clothing, Trickster’s Gloves from the corpse, for +1% Critical Hit Change and +25% Critical Damage.

Agate Eye





Clue: Amidst sprawling ruins of the faithless of old, the agate eye has waited for years untold.

The Agate Eye is found in the Sand Sea Ruins, specifically the dungeon. Teleport to the Shark’s Mouth Beacon and go south-east towards the Dungeon, Once you’re there, you’ll see a large round structure, like the second image above.

You’ll need to go round the other side and climb up to get to the second floor. Once there, head through and you’ll see the Agate Eye on a table, next to a chest.

Emerald Eye





Clue: The emerald eye rests on an unfinished likeness, not far from unnatural iciness.

Lastly, you’ll find the Emerald Eye in Shark’s Teeth. We suggest teleporting to the Shark’s Teeth Party Camp and heading just southeast of there. Not far off from the camp is a structure surrounded in scaffolding. Climb up this to the top and the Emerald Eye will be there, alongside a small lockbox.

The Emerald Eye is found in Sharks’ Teath, just southeast of the Shark’s Teeth party Camp.

How to make the Totem of Revelations

So, once you have all the pieces, head back to camp and walk over to the Totem section. Then, place all your pieces on the stone and interact with it.

Dexerto / Obsidian

When you do this, you’ll be pulled into a cutscene, speak to the voice and it’ll eventually grant you a variety of bonuses. These will all be active until you deactivate them, by selecting the totem and pressing Deactivate.

All buffs

The Totem of Revelations will grant you the following buffs:

Dexerto / Obsidian

Fickle Winds: Critical Hits deal high random accumulation

Disappearing Trick: Second Wind casts Shadowing Beyond

Magic in the Blood: Restoring Essence also restores a small amount of Health

Sight Beyond Eyes: +5% Critical Hit Chance

Enigmatic Shield: Activating a Level 15 or Level 20 ability grants 5% Damage Reduction for 10 seconds.

The Obscured’s Vantage: +2 Intellect, +2 Perception

Naturally, this will be ideal for any class in Avowed and should keep you dealing high damage well into the game’s end. It’s recommended that you keep this active.

So, those are all the locations for the Totem of Revelations in Avowed, while exploring Shatterscarp, be sure to check out some of the game’s treasure chests, like Dead Man’s Mail, or take a look at the best companions to take with you on your journey.

