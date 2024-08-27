All Star Wars: Outlaws Achievements & Trophies

With Star Wars: Outlaws being the first open-world title in franchise history, there’s plenty of unique Achievements and Trophies to work your way through. Here’s the full list.

Ubisoft’s first proper adventure in the Star Wars universe is now in focus as Kay and Nix look to settle one of the biggest scores the galaxy has ever seen. Set among a handful of open worlds across distinct planets, it’s a big experience with plenty to see and do.

Naturally, for completionists out there, you’re going to be tracking down collectibles, completing optional challenges, even playing Sabacc at the highest levels. But there’s plenty more to it as well, including rewards for manipulating the game’s unique Reputation system.

If you’re looking to tick every box, here’s the full look at every Achievement and Trophy on offer in Star Wars: Outlaws.

Ubisoft / Lucasfilm With multiple planets to explore, there’s a great deal to keep you busy in Star Wars: Outlaws.

Star Wars: Outlaws Achievements & Trophies

It wasn’t me – Bribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level 5

– Bribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level 5 No match for a good blaster – Fully upgrade a blaster module configuration

– Fully upgrade a blaster module configuration Got you something – Collect all Nix treasures

– Collect all Nix treasures Galactic gourmet – Sample all galactic street food

– Sample all galactic street food Good listener – Listen to the longest sob story in the galaxy

– Listen to the longest sob story in the galaxy Give me the good stuff – Buy an item from a merchant’s VIP stock

– Buy an item from a merchant’s VIP stock Honest work – Complete 40 contracts

– Complete 40 contracts Cut-throat politics – Reach maximum reputation with the Pyke Syndicate

– Reach maximum reputation with the Pyke Syndicate Cloak and dagger – Reach maximum reputation with Crimson Dawn

– Reach maximum reputation with Crimson Dawn What you see is what you get – Reach maximum reputation with the Hutt Cartel

– Reach maximum reputation with the Hutt Cartel The Queen’s word is law – Reach maximum reputation with the Ashiga Clan

– Reach maximum reputation with the Ashiga Clan Think I had a choice? – Reach the lowest possible reputation with a faction

– Reach the lowest possible reputation with a faction Stay on target – Complete your first Intel chain

– Complete your first Intel chain Easy pickings – Pickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planet

– Pickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planet Against all odds – Win your first fixed fathier race

– Win your first fixed fathier race No such thing as luck – Cheat and win a Sabacc game against Lando

– Cheat and win a Sabacc game against Lando There is no try – Get a high score in an arcade game

– Get a high score in an arcade game Right back at you – Defeat 20 enemies using items fetched by Nix

– Defeat 20 enemies using items fetched by Nix How rude! – Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacks

– Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacks Might want to buckle up – Fly into space in a fully upgraded Trailblazer

– Fly into space in a fully upgraded Trailblazer I’ll bet you have – Defeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-Talk

– Defeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-Talk Sometimes I amaze even myself – Defeat an enemy ship after doing a loop maneuver

– Defeat an enemy ship after doing a loop maneuver Never tell me the odds – Defeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blow with lasers or missiles

– Defeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blow with lasers or missiles Into darkness – Destroy 10 enemy ships inside the Kijimi nebula

– Destroy 10 enemy ships inside the Kijimi nebula Like a bantha – Perform a perfect landing with the speeder

– Perform a perfect landing with the speeder Galaxy drift – Perform a 30 second powerslide drift

– Perform a 30 second powerslide drift Don’t get cocky – Defeat 5 enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneously

– Defeat 5 enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneously Slice like you – Slice 20 terminals

– Slice 20 terminals Now you see me, now you don’t – Disable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is active

– Disable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is active Get rhythm – Pick 20 locks with the data spike

– Pick 20 locks with the data spike Made it somehow – Acquire a blaster, a starship, and a speeder

– Acquire a blaster, a starship, and a speeder Tip the scales – Complete all main quests on Toshara

– Complete all main quests on Toshara One job at a time – Complete all main quests on Kijimi

– Complete all main quests on Kijimi Making friends – Escape from Jabba’s palace

– Escape from Jabba’s palace Rare friends – Complete all main quests on Tatooine

– Complete all main quests on Tatooine Spiked – Liberate the original Super Viper Droid

– Liberate the original Super Viper Droid They live up to the name – Clear Wanted status by completing a death trooper confrontation event

– Clear Wanted status by completing a death trooper confrontation event Shoot first – Defeat 6 enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline Rush

– Defeat 6 enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline Rush Experience outranks everything – Complete all Expert quests

– Complete all Expert quests Adventure and excitement – Discover all planet areas

– Discover all planet areas Old school cool – Acquire the Disruptor gear set

– Acquire the Disruptor gear set It’s mine now – Acquire the scoundrel gear set

– Acquire the scoundrel gear set The heavier they fall – Defeat a Raider to clear Wanted status

– Defeat a Raider to clear Wanted status Into the main frame – Slice 10 advanced terminals

– Slice 10 advanced terminals Best of the best – Complete all main quests on Akiva

– Complete all main quests on Akiva The Director – Learn Sliro’s secret

– Learn Sliro’s secret Eye on the score – Complete all main quests in Canto Bight

– Complete all main quests in Canto Bight Punching up – Defeat each syndicate’s capital ship without taking hull damage

– Defeat each syndicate’s capital ship without taking hull damage Calling in some favors – Destroy the Revelator

– Destroy the Revelator Outlaws – Unlock all Star Wars Outlaws trophies

That’s everything there is to getting that 100% recognition for achievement hunters and Platinum aficionados both. If you’re struggling at all, be sure to brush up with our other Star Wars: Outlaws guides here.

