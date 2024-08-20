All Stances in Black Myth: Wukong & best one to use

In order to take down bosses in Black Myth: Wukong, you’ll need the best spells, abilities, and most importantly, the best Stance.

There’s so much to combat in Black Myth: Wukong. Whether it’s shapeshifting, perfectly dodging, using spells to freeze the enemy in place, or timing a Stance attack perfectly, each element has to come together in order for you to defeat what’s in front of you.

However, to do that, it’s vital you understand what each Stance can grant you, as they have a pivotal impact on the outcome of your fight. It’s also equally as important to know the best Stance in the game.

Article continues after ad

All Stances in Black Myth Wukong

Game Science

There are three Stances available to choose from in Black Myth Wukong, with each offering a different benefit in combat:

Smash Stance

Pillar Stance

Thrust Stance

Smash Stance explained

The Smash Stance prioritizes damage over anything else, dealing a massive amount to an enemy further away on the battlefield through a series of flips and one final smash. However, this comes at the cost of charging your attack, which can leave you open.

Article continues after ad

As you level your stance up, you can engage Resolute Strike, which nullifies an enemy’s damage when timed correctly. You’ll also get Skyfall Strike, a great attack from on high that deals some extremely impressive damage.

Article continues after ad

Pillar Stance explained

While the Smash Stance focuses solely on damage, the Pillar Stance dives into a mixture of offense and defense. It does this by placing the Destined One higher up in the air, before bringing the staff crashing down onto the enemy’s head.

Leveling up the Stance grants Sweeping Gale, where you spin around the Staff, kicking all nearby enemies. You can also unlock Churning Gale, which takes the kicks of Sweeping Gale and finishes it with a powerful final heavy strike.

Article continues after ad

Thrust Stance explained

Thrust Stance takes more inspiration from the Smash Stance, focusing on heavy damage, but from a further distance. Unlike the Smash Stance, players can use this to charge into the enemy, releasing a heavy attack into them from range. What’s more, you also stay further away, making it a little more defensive too.

Article continues after ad

Putting Sparks into this Stance will unlock Whirling Thrusts, which can bring you right back into the action after dodging away, beating the enemy with a barrage of small strikes. On top of this, you can unlock Lucky Strike, which turns the Destined One invincible for a short while.

Article continues after ad

Best Stance in Black Myth Wukong

Game Science

The best Stance in Black Myth Wukong is undeniably the Pillar Stance.

Not only does it deal some fantastic damage, stunning the enemy on occasion, but it’s the perfect combination between offense and defense. This is primarily because it places you higher up off the ground, meaning your staff takes those hits rather than you.

Of course, some attacks will still hit you, but that’s just a matter of learning when you can use a Stance to avoid or when you need to dodge.

Article continues after ad

Combining Sweeping Gale with Churning Gale deals a fantastic amount of damage. When used together, the Destined One becomes quite the powerhouse, especially when you add some potent abilities and spells to the equation.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that this doesn’t mean the Smash Stance or Thrust Stance are bad. Given their easy access, it’s worth unlocking them all and trying them out. After all, one enemy may be best dealt with up close, while another may require some distance, making the Thrust Stance perfect.

Article continues after ad

So, that’s all you need to know about Stances in Black Myth Wukong. While working to unlock every Stance or level up your favorite, be sure to check out all the game’s achievements to ensure you get the most out of the adventure.