All Space Marine 2 Achievements and Trophies

Space Marine 2 features both PvE and PvP, which both have their own set of achievements that players can complete to earn the completionist title.

In the latest entry in the Warhammer 40k franchise, players get to continue the story from its 2011 prequel, but with more action, brutality, and polished graphics. Additionally, you can embark on this journey either solo or with your friends.

Naturally, there are players who want to master everything that it has to offer and challenge themselves in every way possible. As it happens, the title features a variety of achievements that you’ll have to complete to receive the completionist badge, regardless of what platform you are playing on.

If you’re interested in all the challenges you can undertake, we have you covered with this complete list.

All achievements & trophies

Saber Interactive

Space Marine 2 features 49 achievements, but if you are on PlayStation, then you’ll also get an additional 50th achievement as your Platinum Trophy.

These achievements are mostly self-explanatory, and you can target them once you are accustomed to the game. However, not all of them are easy and will take multiple tries before you get them done.

Here’s a complete list of all the achievements of trophies available in Space Marine 2:

Achievements & trophies list

Defender of Humanity : Overcome every challenge and achieve ultimate victory

: Overcome every challenge and achieve ultimate victory The Die is Cast : Rise as a Primaris

: Rise as a Primaris Unleash the Cannon : Destroy the hive ship with the power of anti-aircraft batteries

: Destroy the hive ship with the power of anti-aircraft batteries Chaos All Along : Discover the Chaos presence on Kadaku

: Discover the Chaos presence on Kadaku Target Acquired : Ascertain the location of Morias Leuze

: Ascertain the location of Morias Leuze Vital Asset : Rescue Morias Leuze from the Chaos assault

: Rescue Morias Leuze from the Chaos assault Enemy Revealed : Defeat the Chaos sorcerer

: Defeat the Chaos sorcerer Why Is It Always You Three? : Hear all of the Chaplain’s dialogues

: Hear all of the Chaplain’s dialogues My Face Is My Shield : Hit [10] objects during the sub-orbital drop

: Hit [10] objects during the sub-orbital drop Break of Dawn : Discover the true nature of the Aurora device

: Discover the true nature of the Aurora device Into the Abyss : Withstand and overcome the Chaos invasion

: Withstand and overcome the Chaos invasion I’ll Be Watching You: Defeat the Lord of Change and face a figure from the past

Defeat the Lord of Change and face a figure from the past Pure Them All : Mark every enemy type

: Mark every enemy type The Art of Dismemberment : Perform [50] unique Finishers

: Perform [50] unique Finishers Data Mining: Collect all Dataslates

Collect all Dataslates Furious Retribution : Kill [100] enemies using Righteous Fury

: Kill [100] enemies using Righteous Fury Crude but Effective : Deploy a bomb in the promethium well to destroy the Tyranid swarm

: Deploy a bomb in the promethium well to destroy the Tyranid swarm Sic Semper Tyrannis : Kill the Hive Tyrant

: Kill the Hive Tyrant Voice in the Dark : Eliminate the Daemonhost and restore vox communication

: Eliminate the Daemonhost and restore vox communication Douse the Flames : Destroy the Chaos Warp beacon

: Destroy the Chaos Warp beacon Resurrection : Reanimate the Sword of Atreus

: Reanimate the Sword of Atreus Outbound Payload : Deliver a nova cannon warhead to the Tyranid position

: Deliver a nova cannon warhead to the Tyranid position Valour Crest : Complete any Mission in Operations mode on Ruthless Threat Level

: Complete any Mission in Operations mode on Ruthless Threat Level Principia Imperalis: Find [200] pickups in Operations mode

Find [200] pickups in Operations mode Strategic Specialty: Reach the maximum Level for one Class

Reach the maximum Level for one Class Sharpest Edge : Reach the maximum Level for one Melee Weapon

: Reach the maximum Level for one Melee Weapon Strongest Shot: Reach the maximum Level for one Ranged Weapon

Reach the maximum Level for one Ranged Weapon Bespoke: Customize a full Armor set for one Class

Customize a full Armor set for one Class Master of Arsenal: As a Tactical, kill [25] enemies with every available Primary Weapon

As a Tactical, kill [25] enemies with every available Primary Weapon Dead Center: As a Sniper, make [250] Headshots

As a Sniper, make [250] Headshots Immovable Object : As a Heavy, kill [500] enemies while in Heavy Stance

: As a Heavy, kill [500] enemies while in Heavy Stance Thunderous Impact : As an Assault, hit [500] total enemies with Ground Pound

: As an Assault, hit [500] total enemies with Ground Pound Guardian’s Might : As a Bulwark, kill [100] enemies with every available Melee Weapon

: As a Bulwark, kill [100] enemies with every available Melee Weapon Lightning Strike: As a Vanguard, perform [100] Gun Strikes

As a Vanguard, perform [100] Gun Strikes Unhand My Brother! : Force a Ravener to release a grabbed Squad Member

: Force a Ravener to release a grabbed Squad Member One Ugly Xenos : Bring down a Lictor before it attacks from an ambush

: Bring down a Lictor before it attacks from an ambush An End to Heresy : Kill a Lesser Sorcerer while he’s reviving a Rubric Marine

: Kill a Lesser Sorcerer while he’s reviving a Rubric Marine Know No Fear : Break a Scarab Occult Terminator’s Melee Combo Attack with 2 Perfect Parries in a row

: Break a Scarab Occult Terminator’s Melee Combo Attack with 2 Perfect Parries in a row Field of Battle: Kill [100] enemies using environmental hazards

Kill [100] enemies using environmental hazards Silence : Kill [5] enemies while they are conducting a Call for Reinforcements

: Kill [5] enemies while they are conducting a Call for Reinforcements Xenos Exterminator : Kill [1,000] Tyranids in Operations mode

: Kill [1,000] Tyranids in Operations mode The Thousand Dead Sons : Kill [1,000] Chaos servants in Operations mode

: Kill [1,000] Chaos servants in Operations mode A Blight to Be Purged : Kill [20,000] enemies (all game modes combined)

: Kill [20,000] enemies (all game modes combined) Still a True Son of the Emperor : Kill [41,000] Enemies (all game modes combined)

: Kill [41,000] Enemies (all game modes combined) Glorious Victory: Win any match in Eternal War mode

Win any match in Eternal War mode Tactical Genius : Win a match in Eternal War mode with every Class

: Win a match in Eternal War mode with every Class War Machine : Play [10] Annihilation matches in Eternal War mode

: Play [10] Annihilation matches in Eternal War mode Unwavering Faith : Play [10] Capture and Control matches in Enteral War mode

: Play [10] Capture and Control matches in Enteral War mode Dominator : Play [10] Seize Ground matches in Eternal War mode

: Play [10] Seize Ground matches in Eternal War mode Merciless: Achieve a streak of [5] kills without dying in Eternal War mode

Those are all the achievements & trophies you can earn in Space Marine 2.