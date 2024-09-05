All Space Marine 2 Achievements and Trophies

All Space Marine 2 Achievements and TrophiesSaber Interactive
Space Marine 2 features both PvE and PvP, which both have their own set of achievements that players can complete to earn the completionist title.
In the latest entry in the Warhammer 40k franchise, players get to continue the story from its 2011 prequel, but with more action, brutality, and polished graphics. Additionally, you can embark on this journey either solo or with your friends.
Naturally, there are players who want to master everything that it has to offer and challenge themselves in every way possible. As it happens, the title features a variety of achievements that you’ll have to complete to receive the completionist badge, regardless of what platform you are playing on.
If you’re interested in all the challenges you can undertake, we have you covered with this complete list.
All achievements & trophies
Space Marine 2 features 49 achievements, but if you are on PlayStation, then you’ll also get an additional 50th achievement as your Platinum Trophy.
These achievements are mostly self-explanatory, and you can target them once you are accustomed to the game. However, not all of them are easy and will take multiple tries before you get them done.
Here’s a complete list of all the achievements of trophies available in Space Marine 2:
Achievements & trophies list
- Defender of Humanity: Overcome every challenge and achieve ultimate victory
- The Die is Cast: Rise as a Primaris
- Unleash the Cannon: Destroy the hive ship with the power of anti-aircraft batteries
- Chaos All Along: Discover the Chaos presence on Kadaku
- Target Acquired: Ascertain the location of Morias Leuze
- Vital Asset: Rescue Morias Leuze from the Chaos assault
- Enemy Revealed: Defeat the Chaos sorcerer
- Why Is It Always You Three?: Hear all of the Chaplain’s dialogues
- My Face Is My Shield: Hit [10] objects during the sub-orbital drop
- Break of Dawn: Discover the true nature of the Aurora device
- Into the Abyss: Withstand and overcome the Chaos invasion
- I’ll Be Watching You: Defeat the Lord of Change and face a figure from the past
- Pure Them All: Mark every enemy type
- The Art of Dismemberment: Perform [50] unique Finishers
- Data Mining: Collect all Dataslates
- Furious Retribution: Kill [100] enemies using Righteous Fury
- Crude but Effective: Deploy a bomb in the promethium well to destroy the Tyranid swarm
- Sic Semper Tyrannis: Kill the Hive Tyrant
- Voice in the Dark: Eliminate the Daemonhost and restore vox communication
- Douse the Flames: Destroy the Chaos Warp beacon
- Resurrection: Reanimate the Sword of Atreus
- Outbound Payload: Deliver a nova cannon warhead to the Tyranid position
- Valour Crest: Complete any Mission in Operations mode on Ruthless Threat Level
- Principia Imperalis: Find [200] pickups in Operations mode
- Strategic Specialty: Reach the maximum Level for one Class
- Sharpest Edge: Reach the maximum Level for one Melee Weapon
- Strongest Shot: Reach the maximum Level for one Ranged Weapon
- Bespoke: Customize a full Armor set for one Class
- Master of Arsenal: As a Tactical, kill [25] enemies with every available Primary Weapon
- Dead Center: As a Sniper, make [250] Headshots
- Immovable Object: As a Heavy, kill [500] enemies while in Heavy Stance
- Thunderous Impact: As an Assault, hit [500] total enemies with Ground Pound
- Guardian’s Might: As a Bulwark, kill [100] enemies with every available Melee Weapon
- Lightning Strike: As a Vanguard, perform [100] Gun Strikes
- Unhand My Brother!: Force a Ravener to release a grabbed Squad Member
- One Ugly Xenos: Bring down a Lictor before it attacks from an ambush
- An End to Heresy: Kill a Lesser Sorcerer while he’s reviving a Rubric Marine
- Know No Fear: Break a Scarab Occult Terminator’s Melee Combo Attack with 2 Perfect Parries in a row
- Field of Battle: Kill [100] enemies using environmental hazards
- Silence: Kill [5] enemies while they are conducting a Call for Reinforcements
- Xenos Exterminator: Kill [1,000] Tyranids in Operations mode
- The Thousand Dead Sons: Kill [1,000] Chaos servants in Operations mode
- A Blight to Be Purged: Kill [20,000] enemies (all game modes combined)
- Still a True Son of the Emperor: Kill [41,000] Enemies (all game modes combined)
- Glorious Victory: Win any match in Eternal War mode
- Tactical Genius: Win a match in Eternal War mode with every Class
- War Machine: Play [10] Annihilation matches in Eternal War mode
- Unwavering Faith: Play [10] Capture and Control matches in Enteral War mode
- Dominator: Play [10] Seize Ground matches in Eternal War mode
- Merciless: Achieve a streak of [5] kills without dying in Eternal War mode
Those are all the achievements & trophies you can earn in Space Marine 2.